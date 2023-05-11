Strategic Metals Ltd. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2023 - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Quinn Martin, CPA, CA as Strategic's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Martin replaces Larry Donaldson, who held the position since February 2008. Mr. Donaldson will continue with Strategic as a consultant.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Larry for his hard work over the past 15 years and we are excited to welcome Quinn to the Strategic team" states W. Douglas Eaton, Strategic's President and CEO.

Quinn Martin is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 16 years' experience working with public companies in a variety of sectors. He currently provides CFO services to reporting issuers working in the mineral resource and biotechnology sectors, and also provides financial reporting consultancy services to numerous public companies in varying industries on Canadian Exchanges. Previously, Mr. Martin had spent 13 years working in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP, where he was a Principal until his departure in 2018. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at Thompson Rivers University in 2005 and received his Chartered Accountant (CPA) designation in 2009. Mr. Martin is currently a Principal at Donaldson Brohman Martin CPA Inc.

Strategic also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those persons to purchase up to a total of 2,700,000 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 23 royalty interests, eight projects under option to others, and a portfolio of more than 90 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $3 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 34.5% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.6% of Honey Badger Silver Inc., 15.7%of Precipitate Gold Corp. and 17.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. All these companies are well funded and are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares and 5 million warrants of Terra CO 2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation which recently completed another large financing to advance its environmentally friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement.

