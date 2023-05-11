Royalties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Songwriter Royalties

Toronto, May 11, 2023 - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) ("the Company") announces the completion of a portfolio investment in a partial share of a Music Royalties Inc. acquisition of an American Grammy nominated/multi-award-winning music producer and songwriter's interest in the publishing and public performance royalties of songs performed by artists including Britney Spears, Joe, Michael Jackson and R. Kelly, paid by royalty distributors SOCAN and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). The catalog consists of over 300 songs including two # 1 Pop/R&B songs and two Top 10 Pop/R&B songs. The company invested $25,000, through the issuance of 500,000 at $0.05 per share in order to participate in a catalog generating a 9% yield.

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. has a 2% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), a Canadian-based private company that acquires passive music royalties from rightsholders (including but not limited to artists, producers and songwriters) and currently holds a portfolio of approximately 26 cash-flowing music royalties. MRI is currently paying a monthly dividend generating a 6% annual yield.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty repurchased in July 2019, on the Bilbao project silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("Minera Portree") which holds an asserted claim to a 2% net smelter royalty on six mining concessions located adjacent to the Cozamin Mine operated by Capstone Mining Corp., which claim is challenged by Capstone.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com.

Tim Gallagher

CEO & Director

(416) 925‐0090

Neither the CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165758