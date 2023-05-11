AGM Statement
ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
London, 11 May 2023 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's annual general meeting ("AGM") were duly passed by shareholders.
All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|TOTAL VOTES
|% OF ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|1. To receive the 2022 Annual Report
|187,923,986
|99.95%
|93,426
|0.05%
|188,017,412
|75.97%
|12,609
|2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director
|179,693,465
|95.57%
|8,331,744
|4.43%
|188,025,209
|75.97%
|4,812
|3. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director
|185,256,886
|98.53%
|2,769,134
|1.47%
|188,026,020
|75.97%
|4,001
|4. To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director
|185,232,631
|98.51%
|2,794,790
|1.49%
|188,027,421
|75.97%
|2,600
|5. To re-elect Sébastien de Montessus as a Director
|187,920,079
|99.94%
|106,016
|0.06%
|188,026,095
|75.97%
|3,926
|6. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director
|187,691,243
|99.82%
|333,846
|0.18%
|188,025,089
|75.97%
|4,932
|7. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director
|184,795,123
|98.28%
|3,230,698
|1.72%
|188,025,821
|75.97%
|4,201
|8. To re-elect Tertius Zongo as a Director
|186,769,297
|99.33%
|1,254,893
|0.67%
|188,024,190
|75.97%
|5,832
|9. To elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director
|187,986,494
|99.98%
|40,733
|0.02%
|188,027,227
|75.97%
|2,794
|10. To elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director
|187,647,962
|99.80%
|376,072
|0.20%
|188,024,034
|75.97%
|5,988
|11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
|190,365,099
|99.95%
|100,984
|0.05%
|190,466,083
|76.96%
|11,041
|12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company
|187,981,676
|99.98%
|41,404
|0.02%
|188,023,080
|75.97%
|6,940
|13. To amend the Directors' Remuneration Policy in respect of the pension
|184,713,113
|98.24%
|3,308,181
|1.76%
|188,021,294
|75.97%
|8,728
|14. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report set out on pages 141 to 156 in the 2022 Annual Report
|183,472,827
|97.58%
|4,544,052
|2.42%
|188,016,879
|75.97%
|13,143
|15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares
|187,444,217
|99.72%
|528,602
|0.28%
|187,972,819
|75.95%
|57,202
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|177,671,688
|94.93%
|9,497,758
|5.07%
|187,169,446
|75.63%
|860,576
|17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|176,078,174
|93.66%
|11,925,372
|6.34%
|188,003,546
|75.97%
|26,476
|18. Authority to purchase own shares
|187,869,972
|99.92%
|154,349
|0.08%
|188,024,321
|75.97%
|5,701
|19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice
|187,257,219
|99.60%
|761,349
|0.40%
|188,018,568
|75.97%
|11,453
As at the UK record date for the AGM (9 April 2023) the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 247,486,570 ordinary shares and there were no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 247,486,570.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|Martino De Ciccio
Deputy CFO & Head of Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
