Exploration License Applications Approved in Pyhasalmi Copper-Zinc District, Finland for Avrupa Minerals/AFOy Joint Venture

Tukes (Finland's mineral exploration licensing authority) approved the Kangasjärvi application, and following no appeals during the 37-day comment period, the exploration license is fully in force.

Tukes also approved the Kolima application, but three appeals which must be reviewed before an exploration license can be granted were filed.

The JV will now fulfill annual financial obligations to landowners within the Kangasjärvi license area and continue planning for exploration activities, including drilling during Q2 2023.

Vancouver, BC - May 11, 2023 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) is pleased to report on the status of two exploration license applications covering copper-zinc massive sulfide targets in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District of central Finland. The two applications, Kangasjärvi and Kolima, submitted by Akkerman Finland Oy ("AFOy"), Avrupa's exploration partner in Finland, were approved by Tukes on March 23, 2023, and have now gone through a 37-day comment and appeal period.

The Eastern Finland Administrative Court informed AFOy that no appeals against the Kangasjärvi application were received, and the Court issued a certificate to this effect, meaning that the Kangasjärvi Exploration License, ML2022:0045, is now valid. AFOy has started to fulfill obligations related to the issuance of the new license, including payment of the annual fees directly to the landowners within the permit area, as well as planning the next phase of exploration. AFOy and Avrupa plan to initiate drill testing of a promising deep EM anomaly adjacent to the historic Kangasjärvi zinc mine, along with continued review and compilation of substantial amounts of historic geological and drilling data from around the license area. Details of this initial campaign and expected timing will be reported as plans are readied.

More detailed background information about the Kangasjärvi application may be found at the following link: Kangasjärvi Application

The Administrative Court of Hämeenlinna informed AFOy that three appeals have been filed in the case of the Kolima application. Consequently, AFOy and Avrupa have decided to temporarily suspend exploration work at Kolima until the outcome of the court proceedings is established.

Detailed background information about the Kolima application may be found at the following links: Kolima Progress and Kolima Results.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "We are excited about getting started on the Kangasjärvi exploration program. Initial work in the area suggests that there are several compelling targets in the immediate vicinity of the historic mine workings, as well as numerous targets around the license area that are not well-tested. We are planning to initiate a first-pass drilling program in June to test the immediate Kangasjärvi Mine vicinity, as well as review drill core from a large number of holes previously drilled around the property."

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

