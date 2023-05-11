Manitou Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) ("Manitou" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that at its special shareholder meeting held today (the "Meeting"), Manitou obtained the requisite shareholder approval of its previously announced proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI, NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos") will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Manitou ("Manitou Shares") not already owned by Alamos (the "Arrangement"). For further details of the Arrangement, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 28, 2023, and the management information circular of the Company dated April 10, 2023, in respect of the Meeting, each available on SEDAR under Manitou's profile at www.sedar.com.



About Manitou Gold

Manitou Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company that has consolidated over 360 km2 of prospective gold properties on the Michipicoten Archean Greenstone Belt, between the Island Gold Mine (operated by Alamos Gold Inc.) to the west and, to the east, the former producing Renabie Gold Mine, (owned by Barrick Gold). The lands assembled consist of 37 kilometres of strike length with at least seven under-explored large-scale deformation zones showing favorable lithology supported by more than 50 government-documented and registered gold occurrences. Manitou Gold also owns a 148 km2 land package of highly prospective gold properties located in the historical Gold Rock District, in Northwestern Ontario (Dryden). All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Richard Murphy, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Manitou and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

