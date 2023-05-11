AXMIN INC. Applies for Extension of Price Protection for Private Placement

Vancouver, May 11, 2023 - Axmin Inc. (TSXV: AXM) ("AXMIN" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares at C$0.05 per share (the "Offering") originally announced in the Company's press release of March 28, 2023, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a 30-day extension of price protection in order to complete the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About AXMIN

AXMIN is a Canadian exploration and development company with a strong focus on central and West Africa. For more information regarding AXMIN, visit our website at www.axmininc.com.

This press release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of AXMIN and statements regarding the ability to develop and achieve production at the Passendro Gold Project, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from AXMIN's expectations have been disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in AXMIN's documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. AXMIN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether resulting from new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

