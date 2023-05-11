Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Aris Mining Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

23:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2023 - Aris Mining Corp. (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: TPRFF) reports voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held earlier today.

AGM Voting Results

Shareholders holding 66,380,109 shares or 48.72% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected was fixed at nine and the following directors were elected to the Company's Board:

Nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Ian Telfer

61,668,486

99.48 %

325,151

0.52 %

Neil Woodyer

61,813,823

99.71 %

179,814

0.29 %

Daniela Cambone

61,771,011

99.64 %

222,626

0.36 %

Mónica de Greiff

61,770,293

99.64 %

223,344

0.36 %

David Garofalo

55,706,473

89.86 %

6,287,164

10.14 %

Serafino Iacono

54,867,192

88.50 %

7,126,445

11.50 %

Peter Marrone

61,480,146

99.17 %

513,491

0.83 %

Hernan Martinez

60,935,110

98.29 %

1,058,527

1.71 %

Attie Roux

61,791,361

99.67 %

202,276

0.33 %

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be set by the Board.

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

KPMG LLP

66,283,141

99.85 %

96,968

0.15 %

Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

Also today, the Company's shareholders voted in favour of an ordinary resolution approving the amended and restated stock option plan of the Company and all unallocated entitlement thereunder.

Votes for

% for

Votes against

% against

Stock option plan resolution

42,827,180

69.08 %

19,166,456

30.92 %
About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a Canadian company led by an executive team with a track record of creating value through building globally relevant mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Mining operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 235,000 ounces of gold in 2022. Aris Mining also operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Aris Mining promotes the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward- Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's plans and strategies are forward-looking. When used herein, forward looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's AIF dated March 31, 2023 and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aris-mining-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301822801.html

SOURCE Aris Mining Corp.



Contact
Tyron Breytenbach, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, e info@aris-mining.com, t + 416.399.2739
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Aris Mining Corp.

Aris Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DTTG
CA04040Y1097
www.aris-mining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap