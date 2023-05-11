The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Etruscus Resources, Pan Global Resources, POET Technologies, Odd Burger Corp, Barsele Minerals, Beacn Wizardry & Magic, Avrupa Minerals, Nextech3D.ai and ARway Discussing Their Latest N

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11th, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Etruscus Resources, Pan Global Resources, POET Technologies, Odd Burger Corp, Barsele Minerals, Beacn Wizardry & Magic, Avrupa Minerals, Nextech3D.ai and ARway discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Drill Program Begins at Lewis Property 10 km West of Keats Discovery, Newfoundland

Etruscus Resources Corp. is pleased to announce its 2023 drill program has commenced at the Company's Lewis Property. The Property is road accessible and is located 5 km south of the Trans Canada Highway in the Gander Gold Belt, approximately 10 km west of New Found Gold's Keats Zone discovery in Newfoundland. The geological team arrived last week and has quickly established core cutting and staging areas along with conducting ground truthing to confirm collar locations for the entire Program. Drilling is now underway.

Pan Global Secures Surface Access to Explore a 680 Hectare Area West of the La Romana Copper-Tin Discovery at the Escacena Project, Spain

Exploration to commence immediately at Romana West, including ground geophysics and an initial 25-30 drill hole program. Potential to extend the current 1,200m strike-length of the La Romana mineralization a further 800-1,000m to the west. Surface access agreement allows exploration to also commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and Romana Nort.

POET Technologies Announces First Volume Purchase Order For Its Optical Engines

POET Technologies Inc., the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits and light sources for the data center, tele-communication and artificial intelligence markets, today announced the first volume production order for its optical engines placed with the Company's 80%-owned joint-venture company, Super Photonics Xiamen.

Odd Burger Signs Letter of Intent to Open 150 locations in India and Singapore and Provides Corporate Update

Odd Burger Corporation is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with 14728696 Canada Inc. o/a Earthlings Canada Inc. to open 145 locations in India and 5 locations in Singapore over a period of 10 years.

Barsele Announces Plans for Resumption of Diamond Drilling Activities in 2023

Diamond drilling is budgeted for 3,000 metres (approximately 15 holes) and will test for Intrusive-hosted "Orogenic Gold" and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides. Drilling will commence near the Risberget Zone and will test Orogenic Gold targets in the vicinity of previously intersected gold mineralization, along the southeasterly extension of the 3.6-kilometre Avan-Central-Skiråsen gold trend. The Avan Zone, where high gold grades have been locally encountered, is the second principal target where drill testing will take place. Additionally, drill testing for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide mineralization will take place along the southeastward extension from the Norra VMS Deposit.

BEACN Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. is pleased to report that sales of the BEACN Mic, Mix and Mix-Create for the year ended December 31, 2022, resulted in revenue of $4,325,458 (2021 $nil) gross profit of $1,636,687 (37.8%) (2021 $nil) and net loss of $451,154 (2021 loss of $2,713,756).

Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

The Definitive Agreement outlines a path towards potential gold production from the Slivova deposit. Western Tethyan Resources completed a robust Due Diligence review, a Concept Study, and continues to work on a Preliminary Economic Assessment, including a metals resource update for the Slivova deposit; WTR can earn-in to 85% of the Slivova Project.

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

Nextech3D.AI, a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has signed an expansion 3D modeling contract with Vornado Air LLC.

ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai. is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a sales pipeline of over $1.4MM in potential enterprise contracts, representing a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry.

