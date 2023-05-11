Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023.

A total of 116,629,964 common shares or 29.36% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."

Election of Directors

Each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Shareholders' meeting were individually elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee Total Votes For % for Total Votes Against % Against Maryse Bélanger 106,566,920 95.37% 5,169,308 4.63% Leon Binedell 106,667,955 95.46% 5,068,273 4.54% Dr. Peter Hancock 106,545,035 95.35% 5,191,193 4.65% Anna Ladd-Kruger 106,636,110 95.44% 5,100,118 4.56% Sir Richard Lapthorne 106,138,537 94.99% 5,597,691 5.01% Chih-Ting Lo 106,474,879 95.29% 5,261,349 4.71% John Warwick 106,523,227 95.33% 5,213,001 4.67%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 26 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% or 6,500 tonnes of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Additionally, its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

