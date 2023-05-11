Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

23:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
Ian Atkinson 703,482,185 96.35 % 26,653,386 3.65 %
Kerry D. Dyte 718,548,083 98.41 % 11,588,376 1.59 %
Glenn A. Ives 706,390,427 96.75 % 23,746,032 3.25 %
Ave G. Lethbridge 686,126,388 93.97 % 44,009,182 6.03 %
Elizabeth D. McGregor 727,136,522 99.59 % 2,999,938 0.41 %
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 630,271,965 86.32 % 99,864,494 13.68 %
Kelly J. Osborne 721,132,144 98.77 % 9,003,427 1.23 %
J. Paul Rollinson 727,009,549 99.57 % 3,126,732 0.43 %
David A. Scott 727,634,078 99.66 % 2,502,381 0.34 %
Michael A. Lewis 727,047,035 99.58 % 3,088,536 0.42 %

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
794,526,027 97.29 % 22,153,949 2.71 %

"Say on Pay" resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld
664,653,377 91.03 % 65,483,076 8.97 %

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kinross Gold Corp.

Kinross Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0DM94
CA4969024047
www.kinross.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap