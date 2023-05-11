Toubani Completes Voluntary Delisting From TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 - Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX: TRE) ("Toubani Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the voluntarily delisting of the common shares of the Company from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") that it announced on 20 April 2023. The last day for trading of common shares on the TSX-V was May 11, 2023.
Instructions will be mailed to registered TSX-V shareholders shortly regarding the process of transferring common shares into "CHESS Depositary Interests", which will enable them to trade on the ASX.
This announcement has been authorised for release by Phil Russo, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.
For more information:
Phil Russo
Jane Morgan
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Investor and Media Relations
+61 (0) 478 138 627
+ 61 (0) 405 555 618
Phil.Russo@toubaniresources.com
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
About Toubani Resources Inc
Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on becoming Africa's next gold producer with its advanced Kobada Gold Project. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.
For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.
