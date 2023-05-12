Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
TORONTO, May 11, 2023 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
A total of 600,583,500 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.82% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:
|
% For
|
% Against
|
Director Nominees
|
Donald K. Charter
|
93.79 %
|
6.21 %
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
87.13 %
|
12.87 %
|
Juliana L. Lam
|
99.70 %
|
0.30 %
|
Adam I. Lundin
|
92.44 %
|
7.56 %
|
Dale C. Peniuk
|
92.95 %
|
7.05 %
|
Maria Olivia Recart
|
98.93 %
|
1.07 %
|
Peter T. Rockandel
|
99.32 %
|
0.68 %
|
Natasha N.D. Vaz
|
98.74 %
|
1.26 %
|
% For
|
% Withhold
|
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
96.83 %
|
3.17 %
|
% For
|
% Against
|
% Abstain
|
Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
|
92.31 %
|
7.12 %
|
0.56 %
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments
The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.
The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees:
|
Audit Committee
|
Corporate Governance and
|
Human Resources /
|
Safety and Sustainability
|
Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)
|
Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)
|
Donald K. Charter (Chair)
|
Donald K. Charter (Chair)
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
C. Ashley Heppenstall
|
Adam I. Lundin
|
Juliana L. Lam
|
Juliana L. Lam
|
Dale C. Peniuk
|
Maria Olivia Recart
|
Natasha N.D. Vaz
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2023 at 18:00 Eastern Time.
SOURCE Lundin Mining Corp.
Contact
Mark Turner, Vice President, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Irina Kuznetsova, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50