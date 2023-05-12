Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters and Welcomes New Board Member

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2023 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Eduardo Luna and Mr. John Brough did not stand for re-election. In addition, Ms. Jeane Hull has been elected to the Board.

"I am excited to welcome Jeane Hull to Wheaton's Board of Directors. Ms. Hull brings a wealth of technical and operational experience that will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board," said George Brack, Chair of the Board of Wheaton. "With the addition of Ms. Hull, Wheaton has exceeded our stated diversity target of 30% female board members by 2024, with over 40% of the board now female."

2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 322,284,673 97.61 % 7,878,957 2.39 % Jaimie Donovan 322,651,839 97.72 % 7,511,791 2.28 % R. Peter Gillin 314,292,950 95.19 % 15,870,680 4.81 % Chantal Gosselin 315,923,913 95.69 % 14,239,717 4.31 % Jeane Hull 327,888,602 99.31 % 2,275,028 0.69 % Glenn Ives 327,605,660 99.23 % 2,557,970 0.77 % Charles A. Jeannes 306,763,045 92.91 % 23,400,585 7.09 % Marilyn Schonberner 323,870,891 98.09 % 6,292,739 1.91 % Randy V.J. Smallwood 327,027,044 99.05 % 3,136,586 0.95 %

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 92.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Jeane Hull - New Director

Ms. Hull has over 35 years of mining operational leadership and engineering experience, most notably holding the positions of Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto Plc at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine and Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Peabody Energy Corp.. She also held numerous management engineering and operations positions with Rio Tinto affiliates. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, she held positions with Mobil Mining and Minerals and has additional environmental engineering and regulatory affairs experience in the public and private sectors. Ms. Hull currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Coeur Mining, Inc., Copper Mountain Mining Corp. and Eprioc AB. She previously served on the boards of Interfor Corporation, Trevali Mining Corporation, Pretium Resources Inc. and Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Ms. Hull also serves on the Advisory Board for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

