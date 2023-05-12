Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters and Welcomes New Board Member

12.05.2023  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2023 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Eduardo Luna and Mr. John Brough did not stand for re-election. In addition, Ms. Jeane Hull has been elected to the Board.

"I am excited to welcome Jeane Hull to Wheaton's Board of Directors. Ms. Hull brings a wealth of technical and operational experience that will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board," said George Brack, Chair of the Board of Wheaton. "With the addition of Ms. Hull, Wheaton has exceeded our stated diversity target of 30% female board members by 2024, with over 40% of the board now female."

2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

322,284,673

97.61 %

7,878,957

2.39 %

Jaimie Donovan

322,651,839

97.72 %

7,511,791

2.28 %

R. Peter Gillin

314,292,950

95.19 %

15,870,680

4.81 %

Chantal Gosselin

315,923,913

95.69 %

14,239,717

4.31 %

Jeane Hull

327,888,602

99.31 %

2,275,028

0.69 %

Glenn Ives

327,605,660

99.23 %

2,557,970

0.77 %

Charles A. Jeannes

306,763,045

92.91 %

23,400,585

7.09 %

Marilyn Schonberner

323,870,891

98.09 %

6,292,739

1.91 %

Randy V.J. Smallwood

327,027,044

99.05 %

3,136,586

0.95 %

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 92.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Jeane Hull - New Director
Ms. Hull has over 35 years of mining operational leadership and engineering experience, most notably holding the positions of Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto Plc at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine and Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Peabody Energy Corp.. She also held numerous management engineering and operations positions with Rio Tinto affiliates. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, she held positions with Mobil Mining and Minerals and has additional environmental engineering and regulatory affairs experience in the public and private sectors. Ms. Hull currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Coeur Mining, Inc., Copper Mountain Mining Corp. and Eprioc AB. She previously served on the boards of Interfor Corporation, Trevali Mining Corporation, Pretium Resources Inc. and Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Ms. Hull also serves on the Advisory Board for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-and-welcomes-new-board-member-301823748.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.



Contact
Patrick Drouin or Emma Murray, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com; Website: www.wheatonpm.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DRBP
CA9628791027
www.wheatonpm.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap