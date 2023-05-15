Idaho Strategic Provides Record First Quarter Operating and Financial Results

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") today announced its consolidated operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2023 highlighted by $3,341,596 in revenue - a record first quarter and the second-best quarter overall in Company history.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow stated, "The first quarter of 2023 was another busy time for us. With over a 60% increase in revenue compared to Q1 of 2022, our team delivered record 1st quarter results and the second-best revenue quarter in corporate history (a close 2nd to Q4 of 2022). This is impressive in two ways - IDR has now posted consecutive quarters of revenue greater than $3m, and both of those quarters occurred during the winter months, which are typically the toughest quarters operationally.

Regarding the Rare Earth Elements (REE) focus of our business; as alluded to in our recent President's Letter, our approach to the early stage of the REE industry is quite different than that of the better-known commodities. Therefore, the context around REEs is becoming a bit more nuanced than a simple bullet point review of the quarter. During this period of transformation there is a lot of learning/evolving underway amongst the problem solvers - from REE mineralogy and its role in processing, domestic mining to metallization to domestic end products, and environmental responsibility combined with business and long-term economic development. And all of this is occurring within the backdrop of what happens if/when that one headline comes across that quickly changes everything.

On a personal note - I recently had the opportunity to attend the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway annual gathering. This was a bucket list item for me, not only to attend the meeting, but to experience it with my two sons. Aside from doing a college paper on Berkshire in the late 1980's, I grew up in a time when Wall Street Week with Louis Rukeyser was highly anticipated. The observations, wit, and wisdom of folks like Sir John Templeton, Peter Drucker, Peter Lynch, and Warren Buffet (among others) were instrumental in my early development and goal setting. And with specific observations aside, if the cooperation and energy of the crowd we experienced at the gathering is any indication, the gravitational pull away from the extremes within our country just might be underway."

Operational Highlights include the following:

Rare Earth Elements/Thorium

The Company released the first drill results from its 2022 Diamond Creek rare earth elements (REE) drill program - intercepted 11.3 meters of 1.3% total rare earth oxides (TREO) including intervals with 2.2% TREO and 1.0% niobium.

Also in January, Idaho Strategic announced select sample results from Lemhi Pass that returned REE grades greater than 4.2% TREO containing over 2.5% neodymium. Other select samples announced within the same press release include: 2.35% TREO containing 1.21% neodymium, 1.62% TREO containing 0.88% neodymium, and 0.98% TREO containing 0.53% neodymium.

In February, Idaho Strategic announced the discovery of 32 meters of continuous rare earth elements and niobium mineralization at the surface at its Diamond Creek project. The entire 32-meter interval averaged 1.28% total rare earth elements (TREE) with elevated values of 2% TREE at the 8-meter and 12-meter marks. Strong niobium mineralization reflecting grades greater than 0.5% niobium was also encountered in eight of the samples.

Also in February, Idaho Strategic increased its central Idaho rare earth elements landholdings via claim staking to bring its total land position amongst its three distinct projects (Lemhi Pass, Diamond Creek, and Roberts) to approximately 18,030 acres, which the Company believes makes it the largest rare earth elements landholder in the United States.

Golden Chest Mine

At the Golden Chest, ore mined from underground stopes totaled approximately 8,500 tonnes from the 803 and 821 stopes. A total of 1,420 cubic meters of cemented rockfill were placed during the quarter. The Main Access Ramp (MAR) was extended by 82 meters at depth during the quarter below the 790 elevation and a ventilation raise was started during the quarter.

During March the Company completed an exploration crosscut to explore the H-Vein which is located 60 meters west of the Idaho Vein. As announced in a press release dated April 18, 2023, the crosscut intercepted a strongly mineralized vein that assayed 32.1 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 0.43 meters on the northern rib and 54.1 gpt over 0.72 meters on the southern rib. Both samples represent true thickness. Drifting along the vein continued subsequent to the end of the first quarter.

Open pit mining was completed in the Jumbo Pit at the end of March. A total of 4,000 tonnes of ore were mined from the pit with 2,350 tonnes mined in the first quarter. The Jumbo Vein consists of a banded quartz vein that typically occurs 10-20 meters (m) in the hanging wall of the Idaho Fault. The vein was typically exposed for 20 to 25 meters of strike on each bench and visible gold was often observed. Composite samples of the truckloads mined in the quarter had an average of 17.3 gpt gold. Plans are being made to further explore the Jumbo Vein.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a total of 11,144 dry metric tonnes (dmt) were processed at the Company's New Jersey mill with a flotation feed head grade of 5.63 gpt with gold recovery of 91.5%. About 80% of the feed was from the underground stopes with the remainder coming from the Jumbo Vein open pit.

Corporate Highlights include the following:

Our financial performance during the quarter is summarized below:

Revenue increased 63% from $2,044,417 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, to $3,341,596 for the same period in the current year. The increase in revenue is largely due to the increased gold production throughout the quarter as well as a higher average gold price recognized on ounces produced.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased from 15% in the first quarter of 2022 to 26% in the first quarter of 2023.

Exploration expense decreased, when compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in drilling by the company owned and operated drill rig.

Professional services for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, increased significantly, compared to the same period in 2022, due to legal fees related to merger and acquisition activity. This was a one-time increase and is not expected to continue.

Operating income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, was $13,023 which is an increase of $439,189 from an operating loss of $426,166 in the first quarter of 2022.

Other (income) expense increased $78,066 from an expense of $46,903 in the first quarter of 2022, to income of $31,163 in the same period in 2023. The increase was from timber sales during the first quarter of 2023, as well as increased interest income from the company's interest-bearing money market account that was not in place during the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense also decreased significantly due to many of the company's notes being near the end of their term.

Net income increased $517,255 from a net loss of $473,069 to net income of $44,186 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

The consolidated net income for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, included non-cash charges as follows: depreciation and amortization of $328,037, loss on disposal of equipment of $6,120, accretion of asset retirement obligation of $3,899, and equity income on investment in Buckskin of $350.

Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per ounce increased during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to a higher ratio of underground to open pit ore mined. With the completion of the Jumbo Pit in the first quarter, we expect this increased cost per ounce to reflect future mining costs (assuming similar grades) more accurately as all production will be from underground at the Golden Chest for the foreseeable future.

