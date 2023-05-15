Blue Star Gold Receives 2023 Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award

Vancouver, May 15, 2023 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces it has been awarded the Nunavut Mining Symposium ("NMS") Corporate Award. The Corporate Award is granted to a corporation who has displayed outstanding work towards the economic and social development of a community, region, or Nunavut in general over the past year.

The NMS Awards are the only awards to recognize excellence in the mining and exploration industry in Nunavut. Each year, three awards are considered for review in the categories of Corporate, Individual and Government.

Blue Star's CEO, Grant Ewing commented, "Blue Star is a grateful recipient of the 2023 NMS Corporate Award. This recognition aligns with Blue Star's commitment to sustainable mineral exploration and development at its Nunavut projects. The Company utilizes industry best practices as it explores and advances its projects and is committed to generating social and economic benefits while protecting the environment."

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high potential exploration target areas occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

