NORTHAMPTON, May 15, 2023 - Created in 1998, the Suncor Energy Foundation (SEF) is a private, charitable foundation established by Suncor in 1998. Over 25 years, it has donated more than $260 million to support a wide variety of organizations.
The foundation is fully funded by Suncor and embodies the company's purpose of caring for each other and the Earth by connecting business and community strengths to make a positive difference in society. Through partnerships and relationships with those who are courageously seeking solutions, SEF helps spark change and propel progress for generations ahead.
SEF believes in partnering and building relationships for the long term to bring a brighter world to life. These relationships need to be across multiple sectors as no one type of organization can solve the interconnected, complex challenges we're facing in the world today.
Read the full story here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Suncor Energy on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info: Spokesperson: Suncor Energy Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/suncor-energy Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Suncor Energy
View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/754872/Suncor-Energy-Foundation-Celebrates-25-Years-of-Investing-in-Community
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!