The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Full Circle Lithium, Avrupa Minerals and Olympia Financial Group Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Full Circle Lithium, Avrupa Minerals and Olympia Financial Group discussing their latest news.

Full Circle Lithium Corp., a USA based lithium products manufacturer and recycler with a highly experienced technical team and fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, announces that it is installing a modular demonstration processing plant using FCL proprietary technology to capture and recycle lithium compounds for a multinational chemical company ("ChemicalCo1") at one of its specialty chemical plants in the USA.

Exploration License Applications Approved in Pyhasalmi Copper-Zinc District, Finland for Avrupa Minerals/AFOy Joint Venture

Tukes (Finland's mineral exploration licensing authority) approved the Kangasjärvi application, and following no appeals during the 37-day comment period, the exploration license is fully in force. Tukes also approved the Kolima application, but three appeals which must be reviewed before an exploration license can be granted were filed. The JV will now fulfill annual financial obligations to landowners within the Kangasjärvi license area and continue planning for exploration activities, including drilling during Q2 2023.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Results from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023, include the following: Total net earnings and comprehensive income increased more than 100% to $5.23 million from $2.28 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Olympia increased more than 100% to $2.17 per share from $0.95 per share. Total revenue increased 58% to $23.62 million from $14.92 million, mainly due to an increase in trust income in the Investment Account Services division.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

