Change of Chief Financial Officer and Qualified Person

Vancouver, May 15, 2023 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG) (HKEX:2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces that Ms. Yuehe Lu ("Ms. Lu") has tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company due to her job change with effect from 15 May 2023. Mr. Zhongxin Guo ("Mr. Guo") has offered to resign as Chief Engineer and also ceased to be a qualified person for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("Qualified Person") of the Company due to his job change with effect from 15 May 2023.

The Company would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Lu and Mr. Guo for their valuable contribution to the Company during their tenure of service, and extend its best wishes to Ms. Lu and Mr. Guo for their future endeavor. The two have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Company and no other matter related to their resignation needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Zheng Wang ("Ms. Wang") has been appointed as CFO of the Company with effect from 15 May 2023. Ms. Wang, aged 51, joined the Company in August 2012 and has served consecutively as staff accountant and accounting manager responsible for corporate financial management. Ms. Wang has extensive experience in financial reporting, internal control and corporate financing. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wang worked as business analyst and accounting manager for China Minmetals Corporation and IL CPA Society.

Ms. Wang holds the title of Accredited Senior Accountant in China and is a Certified Public Accountant in the United States. Ms. Wang obtained a master's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA and a bachelor's degree in English from North China University of Technology.

The Company announces that Dr. Yingting Tony Guo ("Dr. Guo") has been engaged as a technical consultant of the Company with effect from 15 May, 2023. Dr. Guo is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and will serve as the Company's qualified person for its public disclosure with effect from 15 May, 2023.

The Company would like to express its warm welcome to Ms. Wang as the CFO of the Company and Dr. Guo as a technical consultant and the Qualified Person of the Company.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

