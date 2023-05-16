NGEx Minerals Reports Q1 2023 Results; New Discovery in the Vicuña Metals District

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2023 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx Minerals" "NGEx" or the "Company") is pleased to report its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. PDF version

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO commented, "NGEx has continued its strong performance to start 2023, with exceptional exploration results reported from both the maiden drill campaign undertaken at the Potro Cliffs target, as well as the expansion drill program conducted at its cornerstone Los Helados project.

The Company's second ever hole drilled at the prospective Potro Cliffs target returned some of the highest copper grades ever drilled in the Vicuña District, and the grade, thickness and style of mineralization encountered is suggestive of significant potential for a major porphyry copper-gold system in the area. At Los Helados, our 2022-2023 drill program has been successful at expanding and defining the recently discovered high-grade satellite Fenix and Alicanto Zones. Of particular note, holes completed in the Fenix Zone this season have returned some of the highest copper equivalent and molybdenum grades ever encountered at Los Helados, and demonstrate the potential of these satellite discoveries to significantly add to the Los Helados resource.

Both programs are now winding down with the onset of winter in the Andes, and our team will take this time to analyze the results from this season's programs and plan for the upcoming 2023-2024 field season. With continued strength in the long-term outlook for copper, the recent consolidation of projects in and around the Vicuña District, and the growing significance of the Company's assets within the emerging metals district, NGEx sees clear opportunity to build on this season's exceptional results and to continue to create value for shareholders."

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK

DPDH002, the second hole of the maiden Potro Cliffs program, hit high-grade mineralization, highlighted by 60.0m at 7.52% copper equivalent ("CuEq") and 10.0m at 7.08% CuEq, including some of the highest grades intersected to date in the Vicuña District.

2022-2023 program at Los Helados extended both the Fenix and Alicanto Zones. The holes completed in the Fenix Zone returned some of the highest grades ever encountered at the deposit, demonstrating the remarkable potential value of the satellite zones discovered in 2022.

Inaugural Potro Cliffs Campaign Results in Potential Discovery of Fourth Major Vicuña District Deposit

The Company initiated its maiden drill program in January 2023 at the Potro Cliff exploration target, located in San Juan Province, Argentina ("Potro Cliffs"). The highly prospective land package is located in the middle of the Vicuña District, where it sits along the major north-northeast structural trend that controls the Filo del Sol deposit located approximately 7 km to the south and the Company's Los Helados project located approximately 9 km to the north.

The Company drilled two initial reconnaissance holes, one collared on the plateau at the top of the cliffs, and the second collared in the valley approximately 700m below. The latter, DPDH002, intersected some of the highest copper grades ever drilled in the Vicuña District, characterized by multiple zones of massive to semi-massive sulphide veins and breccias (see News Release dated April 4, 2023). Select high-grade intersections of DPDH002 include:

4.0m at 8.44% CuEq from 150.0m;

60.0m at 7.52% CuEq from 212.0m;

Including 10.0m at 18.00% CuEq and 6.0m at 14.00% CuEq; and

10.0m at 7.08% CuEq from 574.0m.

These initial results from DPDH002 are currently interpreted as the first intercepts into the edges of a significant new copper-gold system, which would be the fourth major deposit discovered in the Vicuña District by the Company or its predecessor entities. The style of mineralization intersected typically occurs above, or lateral to, porphyry copper-gold systems and the grades and thickness of the mineralization observed in DPDH002 are positive indicators of the strength and potential of the system that is the source of these high-grade structures.

Assay results from hole DPDH002 at Potro Cliffs are summarized as follows:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq1 (%) DPDH002 150.0 154.0 4.0 5.81 2.62 81.5 8.44 plus 212.0 272.0 60.0 5.65 2.04 44.0 7.52 incl. 226.0 236.0 10.0 14.19 4.07 94.0 18.00 incl. 244.0 250.0 6.0 10.57 3.73 80.0 14.00 plus 308.0 312.0 4.0 3.99 0.26 44.5 4.57 plus 340.0 342.0 2.0 2.77 1.41 25.0 4.02 plus 434.0 436.0 2.0 1.68 1.03 15.0 2.56 plus 520.0 524.0 4.0 2.53 0.52 112.0 3.89 plus 564.0 566.0 2.0 3.01 1.02 36.0 4.07 plus 574.0 584.0 10.0 3.70 1.51 259.4 7.08 incl. 580.0 582.0 2.0 11.81 4.70 1,165.0 25.49 plus 598.0 600.0 2.0 1.65 2.36 31.0 3.64 plus 644.0 648.0 4.0 3.90 4.37 61.0 7.62 plus 650.0 652.0 2.0 1.04 0.19 3.0 1.21 plus 672.0 674.0 2.0 1.25 0.56 7.0 1.72 plus 676.0 678.0 2.0 1.36 0.24 6.0 1.59

1 CuEq for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.00/lb Cu, US$ 1,500/oz Au and US$ 18/oz Ag, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0088 * Ag g/t). 2 Lengths reported are drilled lengths, additional drilling is required in order to establish geometry and true widths of the mineralized zones.



Following the discovery in hole DPDH002, the program was immediately expanded and to date six holes totalling 3,969 metres have now been completed, with an additional two holes in progress. A summary of the technical objectives and status of each of these holes is provided below:

Hole-ID Description and Status DPDH001 Collared at top of cliffs; Testing surface geochemical anomalies; AZ 270/-70; Completed to 929m; Assays pending DPDH003 Collared at top of cliffs; Testing surface geochemical anomalies; AZ 110/ -70; Suspended at 350m; Rig repositioned to follow up DPDH002; Assays pending DPDH004 Same platform as DPDH002; Testing up dip extent of high-grade mineralization; AZ 270/-50; Completed to 599m; Assays Pending DPDH005 Collared at bottom of cliffs; Step-out 100m to south of DPDH002; AZ 270/-70; Completed to 992m; Assays Pending DPDH006 Same platform as DPDH002; Testing orientation and extent of high-grade mineralization; AZ 270/-80; Completed to 380m; Assays Pending DPDH007 Collared 100 metres east of DPDH002; Testing extension of high-grade mineralization; AZ 270/-55; In progress, DPDH008 Same platform as DPDH005; AZ 270/-55; In progress



With the onset of winter at Potro Cliffs, the Company is now concluding its final two holes of the highly successful drill campaign. Over the winter months in South America, the Company will review this season's drill results, along with geophysical survey data gathered during the campaign, to develop a follow-up program at Potro Cliffs commencing in late 2023.

Assay results from the remaining holes of the 2023 Potro Cliffs drill program will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the Company.

2022-2023 Los Helados Program Successfully Extends High-grade Zones

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company continued its 2022-2023 drill campaign at Los Helados, located in Region III, Chile. The program, which commenced in November 2022, has focused primarily on defining the geometry and size of the Fenix and Alicanto Zones, additional high-grade centres that were identified at Los Helados in early 2022. These zones are distinct from, and in addition to, the Condor Zone, the high-grade breccia phase at the core of the deposit, around which the Los Helados Mineral Resource estimate is centered.

To date, the Company has received and released assay results from eight holes completed during the 2022-2023 campaign (see News Releases dated January 26, 2023, and April 13, 2023). These results have successfully confirmed continuity and extension of all three zones, and with respect to the Fenix and Alicanto Zones in particular, the step-outs begin to demonstrate the significant potential of these high-grade zones to meaningfully add to the Los Helados resource.

Assay results from holes testing the Fenix Zone have returned some of the highest grades ever seen at Los Helados, including molybdenum (Mo) grades which are significantly higher than any intersected previously. While more drill testing will be required to fully analyze and understand the Fenix Zone, findings to date confirm the potential to develop into a significant new centre of mineralization for the project.

Assay results released to date by the Company in relation to the 2022-2023 Los Helados program are summarized as follows:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq1 (%) Mo (ppm) Zones

Intersected LHDH079 148.0 1,363.2 1,215.2 0.32 0.18 1.5 0.43 28 Condor Zone incl. 676.0 932.9 256.9 0.54 0.16 2.6 0.65 26 and incl. 985.8 1,086.0 100.2 0.53 0.17 1.4 0.64 21 LHDH081 436.0 1,604.8 1,168.8 0.37 0.08 1.8 0.43 32 Fenix Zone incl. 1,144.0 1,364.0 220.0 0.63 0.12 2.6 0.72 66 LHDH081-2 770.7 1,549.8 779.1 0.54 0.10 2.0 0.61 121 Fenix Zone incl. 1,206.0 1,549.8 343.8 0.81 0.12 2.5 0.90 204 incl. 1,486.0 1,549.8 63.8 1.14 0.14 3.6 1.25 741 LHDH081-3 814.0 1,266.0 452.0 0.54 0.15 1.3 0.64 57 Fenix Zone incl. 1,032.0 1,266.0 234.0 0.76 0.22 1.7 0.90 69 incl. 1,032.0 1,186.0 154.01 0.85 0.25 1.8 1.02 80 incl. 1,238.0 1,266.0 28.0 1.25 0.36 2.6 1.49 91 LHDH082 152.0 1,133.3 981.3 0.38 0.15 1.7 0.48 28 Condor Zone incl. 550.0 1,039.7 489.7 0.46 0.20 1.9 0.60 30 incl. 826.0 968.0 142.0 0.55 0.26 2.3 0.73 23 LHDH083 514.0 1,140.0 626.0 0.46 0.20 1.9 0.59 74 Alicanto Zone incl. 678.0 724.0 46.0 0.28 0.96 1.2 0.87 30 and incl. 884.0 1,006.1 122.1 0.94 0.14 2.7 1.05 190 LHDH084 728.0 1,500.0 772.0 0.67 0.11 1.7 0.74 119 Fenix Zone incl. 1,1110 1,500.0 390.0 1.02 0.15 2.4 1.13 187 LHDH086 938.0 1,042.0 104.0 0.60 0.14 2.2 0.69 48 Alicanto Zone incl. 998.0 1,042.0 44.0 0.75 0.22 2.7 0.90 50

1 CuEq for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.50/lb Cu, US$ 1,700/oz Au and US$ 20/oz Ag, with metallurgical recoveries of 88% for copper, 76% for gold and 60% for silver based on a comprehensive program of metallurgical testwork. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6117 * Au g/t) + (0.0057 * Ag g/t). Molybdenum grades are not included in the CuEq calculation. 2 Los Helados hosts large-scale porphyry and associated breccia mineralization and drilled lengths are interpreted to be approximate true widths.



To date, several additional holes have been completed with assays underway, and the final hole of the campaign, LHDH087, is nearing completion. A summary of the status and drilling direction of each of these holes is provided below:

Hole Zones Status Drilling Direction LHDH085 Fenix Completed to target depth; Assays pending North to South to intersect 140m east of LHDH076 LHDH086-1 Alicanto Completed to target depth; Assays pending 100m step-out to the east of LHDH078 LHDH086-2 Alicanto Completed to target depth; Assays pending 100m step-out to the south of LHDH078 LHDH087 Fenix In Progress West of LHDH081-2 and LHDH084 LHDH088 Fenix Hole lost; Assays pending North to South between LHDH076 and LHDH084



Assay results will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the Company.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





March 31,







2023 2022 Exploration and project investigation





15,122 8,582 General and administration ("G&A")





1,361 714 Net loss





15,167 8,676 Basic and diluted loss per share





0.09 0.06

The financial information in this table was selected from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.NGExMinerals.com.



SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31, December 31,



2023

2022 Cash

11,014

23,249 Working capital

5,383

20,222 Mineral properties

4,337

3,903 Total assets

24,289

32,312

The financial information in this table was selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.NGExMinerals.com.



The Company incurred a net loss of $15.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023, comprised primarily of $15.1 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $1.4 million in G&A costs, which have been partially offset by a gain of approximately $1.2 million resulting from the use of marketable securities for the purposes of facilitating intragroup funding transfers. For the comparative 2022 period, the Company reported a net loss of $8.7 million, consisting primarily of $8.6 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $0.7 million in G&A costs, which were partially offset by a gain of approximately $0.5 million resulting from the use of marketable securities for the purposes of facilitating intragroup funding transfers.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $11.0 million and net working capital $5.4 million, compared to cash of $23.2 million and net working capital of $20.2 million as at December 31, 2022. The Company's cash decreased during the three months ended March 31, 2023, due to funds used in operations, including mineral property and surface access rights payments, and for general corporate purposes. The cash outflows for operations during the three months ended March 31, 2023, were partially offset by gross receipts of $27,200 resulting from the exercise of stock options.

ABOUT NGEX MINERALS

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada with projects in Chile and Argentina. NGEx Minerals holds the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Chile's Region III, as well as the Potro Cliffs and Valle Ancho Projects located in Argentina. Los Helados and Potro Cliffs are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits. Los Helados and Potro Cliffs lie along the same major north-northeast trending structure that controls the Filo del Sol deposit.

NGEx Minerals is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources Co., Ltd. which operates the Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 15km north of Los Helados through a subsidiary that is subject to a recently announced purchase agreement whereby Lundin Mining Corp. will acquire a controlling stake.

NGEx Minerals' near-term focus is on expanding the multiple high-grade centres of Los Helados and drilling the Potro Cliffs target to follow up on the high-grade intersections of hole DPDH002.

The Company is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NGEX". NGEx Minerals is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

QUALIFIED PERSONS AND TECHNICAL NOTES

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Los Helados Project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, B.A.Sc., P.Eng. who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Additional details on the drill results disclosed above can be found in the Company's press releases dated January 26, 2023, April 4, 2023 and April 13, 2023.

On behalf of NGEx Minerals,

Wojtek Wodzicki,

President and CEO

For further information:

Additional information relating to NGEx Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.ngexminerals.com.

