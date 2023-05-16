Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

Highlights Atalaya's commitment to enhancing its disclosure and performance

NICOSIA, May 16, 2023 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM) is pleased to announce the publication of its Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 ("2022 Sustainability Report").

The 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards ("GRI Standards") with the assistance of independent sustainability consultancy ERM International Group Ltd. and was verified by EY.

The full report and relevant data can be found on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com.

2022 Sustainability Report Highlights

Good Governance and Responsible Management 71% independent directors and 86% non-executive directors Zero incidents of corruption or code of conduct violations

People 494 employees, of which 89% are under permanent contracts 68% of employees come from villages surrounding the mine 8,526 hours of training

Safety Operations Zero fatalities Improved Lost Time Injuries Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") for own employees Improved injury severity rate for own employees Zero tailings dam safety incidents and a dam safety factor of 1.88

Environment and Climate Change Energy consumption of 5.2 GJ per tonne copper concentrate Surface water withdrawal of 0.32m 3 per tonne of ore processed 24% of mining waste was reused in the project 90% of non-mining waste diverted from disposal Estimated Total GHG emissions of 342 kt CO2eq

Society €2.7 million invested for heritage conservation €1 million dedicated to social activities through our foundation 92% of invoices from local suppliers

Innovation and Technology €4.3 million investment in geological and mining research Ratio of investment in R&D&I to EBITDA of 14.9%



Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"The publication of our second annual sustainability report builds on the company-wide efforts we have made in recent years to enhance our corporate disclosure. Atalaya has always operated in a safe and responsible manner, with a focus on positively impacting our nearby communities, the environment and our many other stakeholders.

We continue to collaborate with local municipalities via the Fundación Atalaya Riotinto, which supports and sponsors initiatives related to education, health, the environment and culture

We have made investments in projects that reduce our external water consumption and initiated construction of our 50 MW solar plant for self-consumption, which will lower our GHG emissions. We are also studying further renewable energy options, such as the installation of wind turbines at Riotinto.

In terms of governance, we appointed a board member with significant expertise in ESG matters, established a Sustainability Committee and updated our code of ethics to include an express commitment to human rights, and we continue to make progress in the implementation of our compliance system.

During 2023, we will make further progress and should like to thank all our stakeholders for their ongoing support."

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Matthew Elliott + 44 20 3757 6882 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Atalaya Mining plc

1 Lampousas Street

1095 Nicosia, Cyprus

Tel: +357 22442705

Fax: +357 22442708

www.atalayamining.com

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755154/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Publication-of-2022-Sustainability-Report