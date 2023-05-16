Lithium Ionic Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Deloitte LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the Company's new auditor, replacing McGovern Hurley LLP (the "Former Auditor").

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering 14,182 hectares located in the prolific Araçuaí province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil. The area boasts excellent infrastructure, including highways, access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, and nearby commercial ports. Its Itinga Project neighbours CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine and Sigma Lithium Corp. who recently began production at its Grota do Cirilo project.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

