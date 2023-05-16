Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Winnipeg, May 16, 2023 - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business.

The Company's shareholders elected all director nominees, being Allan Frame, Craig Gibson, Tom Provost, James Campbell, and Michelle DeCecco. The shareholders also re-appointed Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; approved a special resolution to change the name of the Company from "Beyond Minerals Inc." to "Beyond Lithium Inc." (the "Name Change"); and adopted an ordinary resolution, approved by a vote of disinterested shareholders, to ratify and confirm the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan to replace its current incentive stock option plan.

Effective at the opening of markets on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name. The Company's stock symbols will remain unchanged. Its new CUSIP will be 08863D100 and its new ISIN will be CA08863D1006.

Following the Meeting, articles of amendment were filed and the Company received a certificate of amendment giving effect to the Name Change. As a result of the Name Change, the Company's website domain name will change.

Shareholders can request replacement certificates with the new Company name from the Company's transfer agent and registrar, but new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame

President and CEO

Tel: 403-470-8450

Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame

Manager of Communications

Tel: 587-225-2599

Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166254