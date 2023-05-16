Minto Metals Announces Resignation of Directors and Senior Management

WHITEHORSE, May 16, 2023 - Minto Metals Corp. (TSXV: MNTO) ("Minto" or the "Company") today announces that Gati Al-Jebouri, Lazaros Nikeas and Derek White resigned from the Company's board of directors effective May 12, 2023 and Joe Phillips, Chris Stewart and Jay Johnson resigned effective May 13, 2023. Following these resignations, the Company has no remaining directors.

The Company also announces the resignation of Tracy Dormer, Vice President, HR and Camp Operations effective May 5, 2023 and Loralee Johnstone, Vice President, ESG effective May 13, 2023.

The Company is in contact with stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives and the path forward and will provide an update when available.

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto operates the producing Minto mine located within the traditional territory of the Selkirk First Nation in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. The Minto property is located west of the Yukon River, about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing, the latter on the east side of the river, and approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of Yukon.

