Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.
The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 10, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:
Votes For
Votes Against
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Mark J. Fuller
23,044,140
93.37 %
1,636,860
6.63 %
Douglas F. McCutcheon
23,547,618
95.41 %
1,133,382
4.59 %
Dorothea E. Mell
23,544,310
95.39 %
1,136,690
4.61 %
William H. McNeil
18,647,305
75.55 %
6,033,695
24.45 %
Sandra L. Rosch
22,750,680
92.18 %
1,930,320
7.82 %
John F. Tuer
23,783,894
96.37 %
897,106
3.63 %
Patricia M. Volker
20,433,832
82.79 %
4,247,168
17.21 %
Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
