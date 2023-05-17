Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Lumina Gold's Cangrejos Project

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2023 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina") (TSXV: LUM) in respect to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). Cangrejos is forecast to be a high-margin mine in the lowest half of the cost curve with a 26-year mine life1.

"The Cangrejos Project is an excellent addition to Wheaton's existing portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets as it should provide accretive, long-term growth as well as significant exploration potential," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome the opportunity to work with the team at Lumina who have done an outstanding job at working to de-risk the Project and advancing it towards construction. As with any transaction Wheaton enters into, responsible and sustainable mining practices are paramount, and Wheaton looks forward to supporting Lumina both financially as they construct Cangrejos and with their ongoing comprehensive community engagement efforts."

Transaction Details

(All values in US$ unless otherwise noted)

Upfront Consideration: Wheaton International will pay Lumina total upfront cash consideration of $300 million (the "Deposit"), $48 million of which is available pre-construction (the "Early Deposit"). The payment schedule for the Early Deposit and Deposit are as follows:

The Early Deposit of $48 million is comprised of four components: 1) $12 million on closing; 2) $10 million 6 months after close; 3) $15 million 12 months after close; and 4) an $11 million tranche that can be drawn upon for committed acquisition of surface rights.



The remaining $252 million will be payable in staged equal installments during construction, subject to various customary conditions being satisfied.

Streamed Metal: Under the Gold Stream, Wheaton International will purchase 6.6% of the payable gold from the Project until 700,000 ounces ("oz") of gold has been delivered, at which point the stream will be reduced to 4.4% of the payable gold production for the life of the mine.

Production Profile 1 : Attributable production is forecast to average over 24,000 oz of gold per year for the first ten years of production and over 24,500 oz of gold per year for the life of mine.

: Attributable production is forecast to average over 24,000 oz of gold per year for the first ten years of production and over 24,500 oz of gold per year for the life of mine. Production Payments: Wheaton International will make ongoing payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot price of gold ("Production Payment") until the uncredited deposit is reduced to nil and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter.

Incremental Reserves and Resources 2 : The addition of Cangrejos will increase Wheaton's total estimated Proven and Probable gold reserves by 0.76 million ounces ("Moz"), Measured and Indicated gold resources by 0.25 Moz, and Inferred gold resources by 0.16 Moz. In addition, Wheaton believes there is strong exploration potential within the Cangrejos property.

: The addition of Cangrejos will increase Wheaton's total estimated Proven and Probable gold reserves by 0.76 million ounces ("Moz"), Measured and Indicated gold resources by 0.25 Moz, and Inferred gold resources by 0.16 Moz. In addition, Wheaton believes there is strong exploration potential within the Cangrejos property. Other Considerations:

The Gold Stream will include a customary completion test.



As part of the transaction, Wheaton has obtained a right of first refusal on any future gold and silver streams.



In the event of a change of control, Lumina may purchase one-third of the Gold Stream from Wheaton until the earlier of January 1, 2030, and the date that is 12 months after first production.



Lumina and certain of its subsidiaries will provide Wheaton International with corporate guarantees and certain other security over their assets.

Financing the Transactions

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $800 million of cash on hand, which we believe when combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan and ongoing operating cash flows, positions the Company well to fund the acquisition of the Gold Stream as well as all outstanding commitments and known contingencies and provides flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.

Sustainability Considerations for the Cangrejos Project

Based on work done by Lumina, several of the Project's innate characteristics and design elements have been identified that serve to potentially minimize its environmental impacts:

Since 2014, Lumina has been engaging with communities and is committed to involve affected communities and stakeholders through ongoing participation and consultation. The project will seek opportunities to create enduring economic benefits for societal groups and communities that are directly affected by operations.

The majority of electrical power is anticipated to come from renewable hydroelectric sources.

Proximity to port is expected to minimize transportation-based greenhouse gas emission impacts.

The dry stack tailings filtration plant is projected to recycle a substantial portion of tailings water for reuse in the processing plant.

No acid rock drainage conditions are expected to be present in either the waste rock storage facility or the dry stack tailings facility.

Aerial ore conveyor is predicted to minimize land clearance.

The Project is proposed to include progressive reclamation and revegetation of tailings and waste rock facilities.

Reforestation of previously impacted concession lands outside of mining facilities is anticipated to serve as offsets of disturbed areas.

About Lumina Gold Corp. and the Cangrejos Project

Lumina Gold Corp. is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. The Company has completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study for Cangrejos (2023), which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Attributable Gold Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources - Cangrejos Project

Category Tonnage Mt Grade Au g/t Contained Au Moz







Proven -- -- --



Probable 43.5 0.55 0.76



P&P 43.5 0.55 0.76



Measured -- -- --



Indicated 20.6 0.38 0.25



M&I 20.6 0.38 0.25



Inferred 13.0 0.39 0.16







Notes on Mineral Reserves & Mineral Resources: 1. All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). 2. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported above in millions of metric tonnes ("Mt"), grams per metric tonne ("g/t") and millions of ounces ("Moz"). 3. Qualified persons ("QPs"), as defined by the NI 43-101, for the technical information contained in this document (including the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates) are:

a. Neil Burns, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Vice President, Technical Services); and

b. Ryan Ulansky, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. (Vice President, Engineering), both employees of the Company (the "Company's QPs"). 4. The Mineral Resources reported in the above tables are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Lumina report Mineral Resources inclusive of Mineral Reserves. The Company's QPs have made the exclusive Mineral Resource estimates for the mine based on average mine recoveries and dilution. 5. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. 6. Cangrejos Project Mineral Reserves are reported as of March 30, 2023 and Mineral Resources as of January 30, 2023. 7. Cangrejos Project Mineral Reserves are reported above declining NSR cut-offs of between $23.00 and $7.76 per tonne assuming $1,500 per ounce gold, $3.00 per pound copper and $18.00 per ounce silver. 8. Cangrejos Project Mineral Resources are reported above a 0.25 grams per tonne gold equivalent cut-off assuming $1,600 per ounce gold, $3.50 per pound copper and $11.00 per pound molybdenum and $21.00 per ounce silver. 9. The Cangrejos PMPA provides that Lumina will deliver gold equal to 6.6% of the payable gold production until 700,000 ounces of gold are delivered and 4.4% thereafter for the life of the mine. Attributable gold reserves and resources have been calculated on the 6.6% / 4.4% basis.



Neil Burns, P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).

__________________________________ 1) Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking-Statements" at the end of this news release for material risks, assumptions, and important disclosure associated with this information. Production forecasts contain forward looking information and readers are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. Based on report entitled "National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report: Pre-Feasibility Study for the Cangrejos Project, Ecuador" with an effective date of April 7, 2023. S&P data set for 2029 projected global gold cost curves. 2) Please refer to the Attributable Mineral Reserves & Mineral Resources table in this news release for full disclosure of reserves and resources associated with Cangrejos including accompanying footnotes.



