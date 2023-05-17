TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated March 21, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective March 23, 2023 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts, and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $322,170 (3,221,700 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open May 18, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May 18, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,221,700 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AROC.P CUSIP Number: 04019W100 Agent: Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Agent's Warrants: 322,170 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 21, 2023.

Company Contact: Michele (Mike) Nino Marrandino Company Address: P.O. Box 3566 Stn Terminal, Vancouver, BC V6B 3Y6 Company Phone Number: 604-722-5225 Company Email Address: mike@pacwest.ca

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: Jun 15, 2023

Record Date: May 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: May 30, 2023

________________________________________

Minto Metals Corp. ("MNTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 15, 2023 and Minto Metals Corp. (the "Company") press release dated May 16, 2023, effective at the opening, Thursday, May 18, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

____________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated May 3, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 18, 2023, the common shares of Nexus Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,873,322 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NXS Unchanged CUSIP Number: 65345J204 New

________________________________________

ORECAP INVEST CORP. ("OCI")

[formerly Orefinders Resources Inc. ("ORX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the director's resolution passed by directors on May 2, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the common shares of Orecap Invest Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Orefinders Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Mining/Investment' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

247,714,298 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OCI (new) CUSIP Number: 685787 10 3 (new)

________________________________________

RIWI CORP. ("RIWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 18, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.011

Payable Date: July 14, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

________________________________________

23/05/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, May 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, May 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Acquisition Agreement dated April 24, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Delta Resources Limited (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired eight additional claims near its Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Under the Agreement, the Company will issue 80,000 common shares to the Vendors to earn a 100% interest in the claims. The Vendors will retain a 2% NSR of which the Company can elect to buy back 1% at any time for the sum of $1,000,000.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2023.

________________________________________

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023, and increased on April 20, 2023 and May 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,772,200 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

250,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per NFT share

$0.60 per FT share



Warrants: 3,897,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,897,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 650,000 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 180,000 NFT shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $95,277 N/A 144,774

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on May 2, 2023, and May 10, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EGR EXPLORATION LTD. ("EGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,428,572 Flow-Through (FT) shares

6,818,182 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per FT share

$0.11 per NFT share



Warrants: 4,123,376 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,123,376 NFT shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 883,001 NFT shares and 141,572 FT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 365,000 NFT shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,649 N/A 129,900

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.11 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED ("EML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, May 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED ("EML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement between Palladium One Mining Inc. ("Palladium One" or the "Company") and MetalCorp Ltd. ("MetalCorp"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated March 3, 2023, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on May 2, 2023, and has resulted in holders of MetalCorp common shares ("MetalCorp Shares") receiving, for each MetalCorp Share held at the closing of the Arrangement, 0.3 shares of Palladium One ("Palladium One Shares"). The Arrangement has resulted in 38,679,050 Palladium One Shares being issued.

For further information, see the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and May 5, 2023 available on its profile on SEDAR. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in MetalCorp's Information Circular dated March 22, 2023, which is available under MetalCorp's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,439,071 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,024,999 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,785,714 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2023 and May 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amended and restated gold and silver purchase agreement (the "Amending Agreement") dated February 19, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Arm's Length Party"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company will issue convertible debentures in the principal amount of US$5,399,946 to the Arm's Length Party with respect to outstanding debts owing to the Arm's Length Party. The convertible debenture bears interest at the rate of 5.00% and has a term of 3 years from the date of issuance. The debenture is convertible into a maximum of 134,998,650 shares of the Company at a conversion price of US$0.04 principal amount per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 21, 2023 and March 10, 2023.

________________________________________

Stallion Discoveries Corp. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, May 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Stallion Discoveries Corp. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, May 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,001 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Y 2,000,001

Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.

__________________________________

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, May 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2023, and May 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,329,400 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit.



Warrants: 16,329,400 Warrants to purchase 16,329,400 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.18 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 33 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[6 Existing Insiders] Y 3,879,400 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,000 N/A 244,000

| Finder's Warrants are exercisable by the holder thereof at an exercise price of

$0.18 per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 11, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

Xali Gold Corp. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 159,529 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.085. The Share issuance is in consideration of advertising and marketing services provided to the Company from July 16, 2022, to October 15, 2022, by an arm's length consultant pursuant to the Advertising Agreement dated October 15, 2021.

Number of Service Providers: 1

The Company has issued a news release on May 4, 2023, disclosing that the details of the debt settlement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange