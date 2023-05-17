Goldshore Announces Ausenco Selected as Lead Engineering Firm to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Moss Gold Project

Vancouver, May 17, 2023 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has selected Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") as its lead engineering firm to conduct the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Goldshore's VP Exploration, Pete Flindell stated: "We are pleased to be working with Ausenco on the Moss Gold Project's PEA following our successful collaboration on the recent metallurgical test program. We feel that Ausenco understands our philosophy of integrated mine and process optimization to define the most efficient and cost-effective project. Ausenco also shares our vision for a project the Company can realistically build, while preserving process optionality, tremendous upside and future mine life growth."

More information will be made available as the Moss Gold Project PEA is conducted.

Securities for Debt Transaction

The Company also announces that it has issued 3,018,572 units (the "Debt Settlement Units") pursuant to the Securities for Debt Transaction announced on April 5, 2023 to settle certain outstanding accounts payable in the aggregate amount of $513,157.18 (the "Debt") owing to a creditor (the "Creditor"). The Debt Settlement Units have the same terms as the Units issued pursuant to the Offering that closed on April 13, 2023.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global diversified engineering, construction and project management company providing consulting, project delivery and asset management solutions to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors. Ausenco's experience in gold projects ranges from conceptual, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for new project developments to project execution with EPCM and EPC delivery. Ausenco is currently engaged on a number of global projects with similar characteristics and opportunities to the Moss Gold Project.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore, and the company is supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board. Goldshore is well positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

Peter Flindell, P.Geo., MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

