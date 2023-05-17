Dakota Gold Corp. Announces Meeting Results

Lead, May 17, 2023 - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposals were approved at the annual meeting of stockholders held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in Lead, South Dakota (the "Meeting"). A total of 47,519,211 or 66.12% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company:



For % For Withheld % Withheld Gerald Aberle 40,850,646 98.28% 713,745 1.72% Jonathan Awde 41,482,008 99.80% 82,383 0.20% Jennifer Grafton 38,698,417 93.10% 2,865,974 6.90% Amy Koenig 36,813,893 88.57% 4,750,498 11.43% Stephen O'Rourke 35,328,430 85.00% 6,235,961 15.00% Robert Quartermain 40,901,271 98.41% 663,120 1.59% Alice Schroeder 41,348,880 99.48% 215,511 0.52%

Jonathan Awde, President, CEO and a director of Dakota Gold, stated, "I would like to thank all of the shareholders who voted at the Meeting. We appreciate your continued support as we advance the Company and our drilling programs."

The Company's shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Ham, Langston & Brezina, L.L.P., as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (47,490,107 shares or 99.94% voted "For", 22,605 or 0.05% voted "Against" and 6,498 or 0.01% abstained from voting).

In addition, the Company's shareholders have approved the increase of authorized common stock from 144,302,330 to 300,000,000 shares by amending the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as amended (35,601,496 shares or 74.92% voted "For", 11,833,220 or 24.90% voted "Against" and 84,486 or 0.17% abstained from voting).

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 46 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

