Orefinders Is Now Orecap Invest Corp.

Toronto, May 18, 2023 - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company" or "Orecap") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its name change and shift of focus to Special Situation investments in the natural resource sector. Orecap will seek opportunities that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on investments in precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Effective today, Orecap's shares now trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol: OCI.

"We are excited to introduce this unique concept to the mining and metals sector. Our niche within the Juniors is drastically oversold, which leads to distressed corporate situations where investment and active management solutions can create value above passive returns. With the exploration industry near cyclical lows, now is the time to accumulate assets and strategic positions in companies that meet our criteria and are willing to implement change that benefits shareholders," said Stephen Stewart, Orecap's CEO.

To view Orecap's portfolio of equity positions and land packages, please visit www.orecap.ca and view Orecap's updated corporate presentation along with a video presentation by CEO Stephen Stewart:

Orecap Invest Corp's Corporate Webinar

Orecap Invest Corp's Corporate Presentation

For the latest videos from Orecap, Ore Group, and all things Mining, subscribe to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup.

For further information, please contact us:

Orecap Invest Corp.

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

416.644.1567‎

sstewart@oregroup.ca ‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-‎looking statements)", including details about the business of the Company. All statements in this news ‎release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company ‎expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the receipt by the Company of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the name change. By their nature, forward-looking statements ‎are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including ‎the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency ‎fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market ‎volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are ‎reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future ‎events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available ‎information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that ‎could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to ‎place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, ‎levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could ‎affect actual results are discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available at ‎www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the ‎date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any ‎obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of ‎new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are ‎expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166585