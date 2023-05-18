PureGold Signs Definitive Agreement with West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2023 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (NEX: PGM.H) (the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated April 17, 2023 it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake" or "WRLG") and a fund managed by Sprott Resource Lending Corp., whereby WRLG will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Acquisition"). Details of the Acquisition can be found in the Company's April 17, 2023 news release, which is available on SEDAR.

Closing of the Acquisition is subject to various conditions precedent including receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and receipt of an "Approval and Reverse Vesting Order" from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") in the Company's ongoing proceedings pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA Proceedings"). The Court hearing for approval of the Acquisition is currently scheduled for May 29, 2023.

Further information with respect to the CCAA Proceedings is available on the website of the Company's Court-appointed Monitor, KSV Restructuring Inc., at: https://www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/pure-gold (the "Monitor's Website"). Copies of all Court materials filed with respect to approval of the Acquisition will also be posted to the Monitor's Website.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The Company is a Canadian gold mining company with a mine (the "Mine") located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns and operates the Company's Mine, which began gold production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facility. The Company's Mine is centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

