Archer Exploration Welcomes John Townend as Senior Manager Technical Services & Exploration

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2023 - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Townend as Senior Manager Technical Services and Exploration.

Tom Meyer, President and CEO, said: "I am delighted to welcome John to Archer Exploration. His previous experience with both Vale and Hudbay Minerals offers us an opportunity to draw from his unique geological perspective. Having worked extensively in the Sudbury basin for more than 30 years, John's addition to our team adds formidable core strength to our exploration and development programs. With his expertise in base metals in diverse geological settings, he brings a key skill set to our organization."

John Townend

Mr. Townend is a Professional Geologist (P. Geo) with more than 35 years of experience working in mineral exploration, mines geology and engineering. He most recently worked as Chief Geologist at Hudbay Mineral's subsidiary, Rosemont Copper, in Arizona. Prior to Rosemont, John held progressively senior roles at Vale over a 32-year period, primarily across their operations in Sudbury. Mr. Townend has worked across a variety of locations and roles in both base metals and gold mining and mineral exploration in a variety of geological environments and has a thorough understanding of exploration, underground mining, and mining methods. Mr. Townend holds a BSc. Geology from Laurentian University in Sudbury.

About Archer

Archer Exploration is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an Indicated Resource of 5.5Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. In addition, the Company holds a strategically significant portfolio of 37 properties and over 300 km2 in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

