Labor Agreement for Alcoas U.S. aluminum smelters in Indiana and New York ratified by members of United Steelworkers

22:10 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Alcoa Corp. announced today that members of the United Steelworkers have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that covers employees at its aluminum smelters in the United States.

The new three-year agreement master agreement covers approximately 860 active employees at the smelter at Warrick Operations in Indiana and the smelter at Massena Operations in New York.

The prior contract expired on May 15, 2023, and the parties agreed to work under the prior terms until the outcome of the ratification vote by union members.

Alcoa's calcining facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana also has approximately 50 employees who are represented by the United Steelworkers. Wages and benefits from the master agreement applies to those specific employees, although other aspects of an agreement for Lake Charles will be negotiated in July.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.



Contact

Investor Contact:
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact:
Jim Beck
412-315-2909
Jim.Beck@alcoa.com


