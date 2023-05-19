Ellis Martin Report: The Astrologers Fund's "Desert Island Pick", MAG Silver Corp.:: Henry Weingarten & MAG CEO George Paspalas

Malibu, CA, United States - The following segment of The Ellis Martin Report, The Astrologers Fund's "Desert Island Pick", is sponsored by MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) (TSE:MAG) (FRA:MQ8).Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Henry Weingarten, Managing Director of The Astrologers Fund, Inc. The ASTROLOGERS FUND employs Astrology as the primary analysis tool to manage investment funds and advise institutional investors and money managers worldwide. Today you'll find Ellis with Henry at the Tudor Steakhouse not far from the UN in New York City. Did the yellow, orange and red alert happen? What about inflation? Gold? Listen to see why Henry's "Desert Island Pick" is Mag Silver.Also joining us is the President and CEO of MAG Silver, George Paspalas. Mr. Paspalas joined MAG in October 2013. Formerly, Mr. Paspalas was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurizon Mines, Chief Operating Officer of Silver Standard Resources Inc., and President and Chief Executive Officer of Placer Dome Africa, among many operational and project development roles with Placer Dome. During his career, Mr. Paspalas has been responsible for constructing and operating complex, open pit and underground mines in South Africa, Tanzania, Australia, South America and Canada.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E4X1K993





About MAG Silver Corp.:



MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) (TSE:MAG) (FRA:MQ8) is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company, by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Their principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Property being developed in Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo PLC. Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp. The company is currently developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation, with the operational expertise of their JV partner, Fresnillo plc. Mag Silver has an aggressive exploration program in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets across the property.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





MAG Silver Corp. The Ellis Martin Report





Michael Curlook Vice President Investor Relations and Communications E: info@magsilver.com T: +1-604-630-1399 Toll Free: +1-866-630-1399