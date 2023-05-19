Goldstar Announces Increase in Private Placement

MONTREAL, May 19, 2023 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("Goldstar" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: GDM) announces that it has increased the amount of its non-brokered private placement from $500,000 to $550,000.



On May 11, 2023 the Corporation announced that it would proceed with a non-brokered private placement for $500,000 consisting of 8,333,333 units, at a price of CDN $0.06 per unit.

The Corporation will now proceed with a non-brokered private placement for $550,000 consisting of 9,166,666 units, at a price of CDN $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one purchase warrant where each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one additional common share at an exercise price of CDN $0.12 at any time until two years after closing.

Closing is subject to regulatory approval.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-949-6820

dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

