Angel Wing Metals Announces Warrant Extension

TORONTO, May 19, 2023 - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period for a total of 14,285,465 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.40 per common share (collectively, the "Warrants").

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on June 16, 2021. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates of these Warrants by one year, such that the new expiry date for the Warrants will be June 16, 2024. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande Project covers 655km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrates significant gold and silver mineralization.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

