Tajiri Highlights Drilling by Goldsource Mines that Intersects Mineralization on the Boundary of and Striking into the Gargantuan Project with Results Including: 6m @ 18.31g/t; 9m @ 9.29g/t; 21m @ 3.12g/t; 13.5m @ 4.7g/t and 36m @ 2.12 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2023 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to draw investors' attention to good shallow drill results reported by our neighbour Goldsource Mines (TSX.V GXS) at their Soca Prospect located within a north south striking zone of mineralisation which extends southward into the Gargantuan Project, for a potential mineralised strike length of ~1,100m. The prospectivity of the Soca zone extension through Garganatuan is highlighted by extensive artisanal alluvial gold workings associated with its entire projected strike within Gargantuan (See Figure 2).

Drill results reported by Goldsource1 within 50 m of the boundary with Gargantuan include: 9m @ 9.29g/t Au from 139.5m; 10.5m @ 3.66 g/t Au from 78m 3m@ 5.17g/t Au from 178m; 15.5m @ 1.67g/t Au and 13.5m @ 4.7g/t Au from 66m.

Further away from the boundary and up to 250m along strike to the north (limits of drill testing) Goldsource reported the following better diamond drill intercepts: 6m @ 18.31 g/t Au from 169.5m; 21m @ 3.13g/t Au from 112m; 36m @ 2.12 g/t Au (including 15m @ 4.41g/t Au) from 79.5m; 3m@ 7.45g/t Au from 58m; and 18m@ 1.25g/t Au from 28m.

Accompanying Figures include the location of the Soca Zone and other mineralised trends with respect to the Gargantuan Property (Figure 1) and a reproduction of Goldsources' drill plan of the Soca Zone with detailed trace of the Soca Zone through Gargantuan and a cross-section located within 50m of the boundary of Gargantuan (Figures 2 & 3 respectively).

Character of the Soca Zone

Mineralisation to date defined by Goldsource drilling appears to be associated with a gently west dipping (~15°) contact between a quartz porphyry and an underlying granodiorite (Figure3). Mineralisation is truncated on the western side of the Soca Zone by a vertical fault with unknown displacement while to the east where mineralisation is projected to outcrop it has been mined in several saprolitic artisanal workings (Figure 2). As such the porphyry - granodiorite controlling contact has a potential down dip extent of ~ 300m from surface to the truncating fault in the west.

Better gold intercepts occur within a broad halo of lower-grade gold mineralisation and as such and given current drill spacing the detailed orientation of the high tenor zones within Soca are not yet well defined. They may be associated with steeper sympathetic shears/ladder style structures within the shallow dipping broad halo of gold anomalism, or they may represent several shallow dipping zones conformable to the porphyry-granodiorite contact.

It also appears possible that the tenor of mineralisation at Soca improves going south with the length weighted average of 26 >1g/t intersections reported by Goldsource being 3.4g/t Au over 7.2m for the entire Prospect while the average of all > 1g/t intersections (11) situated within 60m of the boundary of the Gargantuan Project is 5.3g/t Au over 8.2m.

Elsewhere within the Eagle Mountain Project, Goldsource have defined a low strip ratio, pit constrained, gold resource of 1.77Moz @ 1.1g/t2 Au and are currently undertaking preliminary economic assessment studies.

Mineralisation at the Eagle Mountain Project has two styles:

Shallow dipping mineralisation, associated with low angle thrusts, which has extensive down-dip and lateral continuity; and

Mineralisation associated with steeply dipping, north-south striking breccia and shear zones of the Salbora- Trend.

The association of the Soca zone with a shallow dipping porphyry-granodiorite contact gives some confidence that like similar shallow dipping mineralisation within the wider Eagle Mountain Project, Soca and its strike projections into Gargantuan will also be characterised by extensive strike and dip continuity.

Chairman's Comment

Given the immediacy of the Soca Zone to Gargantuan and the good understanding of the gross geometry of the zone established by Goldsource, the extensions of Soca through Gargantuan represents an immediate no-brainer, walk-up, drill ready target with the prospect of delivering a considerable quantum of high-grade mineralisation next to a potential gold mine.

About the Gargantuan property:

Tajiri Resources entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire the Garantuan and Epeius Projects on June 24th, 2020 (see associated press release) and is in the process of preparing and filing NI43-101 technical reports in order facilitate a vote to receive final shareholder approval of the transaction.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Dominic O'Sullivan a geologist, member of the AusIMM, Executive Chairman of Tajiri who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.



____________________________ 1 Results Reported March 11, 2022 https://goldsourcemines.com/news-releases/goldsource-announces-phase-2-exploration-drill-results-for-eagle-mountain-including-60-metres-grading-1831-gpt-gold-and-90-metres-grading-929-gpt-gold

2 Eagle Mountain Resource Published April 5, 2022 is comprised of: Indicated 31.1Mt @ 1.18g/t Au for 1,1830,000 ounces with 35% being oxide for 417,000 oz. Inferred 18.4Mt @ 0.98g/t Au for 582,000 ounces with 24% being oxide for 139,000 oz.

