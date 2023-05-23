Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Vancouver, May 23, 2023 - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") announces that its annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting").

Prismo Metals is pleased to announce that Messrs. Alain Lambert and Martin Dupuis have been nominated by the Company to stand for election as new directors of the Company, in addition to current directors Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, and María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, who will be standing for re-election. It is anticipated that Mr. Lambert will be appointed as Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals following his election as a director at the Meeting.

Alain Lambert, who co-founded Prismo in 2018, is a lawyer by training and has over 35 years of experience in financing and advising small and medium sized companies operating in various industries including technology, manufacturing and the natural resources sector. Mr. Lambert has been involved in private and public financings totaling more than $1 billion. He has an extensive network of investors, investment bankers, analysts and investor relations professionals. Mr. Lambert acts as an advisor to public and private companies regarding financings, mergers and acquisitions plans, debt structuring as well as going-public transactions. Throughout his career, Mr. Lambert has served as a director and member of the audit committee and governance committee of small and medium sized private and public companies. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B.) from the University of Montréal and a diploma of collegial studies, specializing in administration from the College Jean-de-Brébeuf, Montréal, Québec. Mr. Lambert was a member of the Québec Bar Association until 2008, when he retired from the Quebec Bar. Between 2009 and 2012, Mr. Lambert served as the Chairman of the Québec Advisory Committee to the TSX Venture Exchange and sat on the Exchange`s National Advisory Committee, a committee of experts which advises the Canadian small cap exchange on policy matters, proposed regulatory changes and business strategy.

Mr. Martin Dupuis has been nominated for election as a director of the Company as the designee of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Strategic Investment Agreement dated December 16, 2022 between Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver, as further detailed in the Company's news release dated January 9, 2023.

Mr. Martin Dupuis has over 25 years of experience covering all stages of a project's life, from exploration through feasibility and engineering studies, construction, mine expansion and operations. Mr. Dupuis serves as Vizsla Silver's Chief Operating Officer. He was instrumental in the oversight and delivery of the Company's maiden resource estimate. Prior to joining Vizsla Silver, Mr. Dupuis was Director of Geology for Pan American Silver, Technical Services Manager for Aurico Gold, and Chief Geologist at several other operations.

Jean-François Meilleur, a director of the Company since its incorporation on October 17, 2018, has advised the Company that he will not be standing for re-election at the Meeting, in order to focus on his role and responsibilities with another public company. Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Meilleur for his valuable contributions to the Company and wish him success with his other endeavors.

Registered shareholders of the Company as of the record date of May 16, 2023 (the "Record Date") will be eligible to vote at the Meeting. Meeting materials, including the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, will be available via the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to all registered shareholders as of the Record Date on or about May 24, 2023.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona, United States (Hot Breccia).

