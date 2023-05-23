Diamcor to Present at Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Presentation on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

KELOWNA, May 23, 2023 - Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI)(OTCQB-DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") a Canadian diamond mining Company with a proven history in exploration, mining, and sale of rough diamonds announces today that its CEO, Mr. Dean Taylor, will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, May 25th, at 10:00 AM ET.

The presentation will provide an update on the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"), the efforts underway to ramp up processing volumes, and the recently announced drilling and bulk sampling exercises aimed at identifying the deposits on the remaining 85% of the Project's 5,833 ha areas. The Project is co-located with De Beer's Venetia Diamond Mine ("Venetia"), and the diamond deposits on the Company's Krone and Endora properties are known to have been created from the direct shift and erosion of an estimated 50 million tons of material from Venetia. The Company has established significant infrastructure at the Project and developed unique approaches to mining using advanced technologies and techniques to initially extract over 200,000 carats of rough diamonds from trial-mining exercises at the Project in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner. The Venetia diamond mine is considered one of the world's top producing diamond mines and De Beers has confirmed its recent investment of an additional $2.0B USD in Venetia.

Bottom of Form

"I look forward to providing the Sequire audience with an overview of our progress at our Krone-Endora at Venetia Project and the efforts underway aimed at advancing the Project to the next stages to support our future growth and the creation of Shareholder value for the long-term," stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor's CEO.

Event: Diamcor Mining Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, May 25th, 2023

Time: 10:00AM ET

Register to watch here: https://metalsandmining.sequireevents.com/

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded Canadian diamond mining company with a well-established history in the mining, exploration, and sale of rough diamonds. The Company has established a long-term strategic alliance with world famous Tiffany & Co. and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (V.DMI), and trades on the OTC QB Venture Market (DMIFF). The Company's primary focus is on the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project which is co-located and directly adjacent to De Beers' Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. The Venetia diamond mine is recognized as one of the world's top diamond-producing mines, and the deposits which occur on Krone-Endora have been identified as being the result of shift and subsequent erosion of an estimated 50M tonnes of material from the higher grounds of Venetia to the lower surrounding areas in the direction of Krone and Endora. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of mid-tier projects with near-term production capabilities and growth potential and uses unique approaches to mining that involves the use of advanced technology and techniques to extract diamonds in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner. The Company has a strong commitment to social responsibility, including supporting local communities and protecting the environment.

About the Tiffany & Co. Alliance

The Company has established a long-term strategic alliance and first right of refusal with Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of world famous New York based Tiffany & Co., to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds from the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project at market prices. In conjunction with this first right of refusal, Tiffany & Co. Canada also provided the Company with financing in an effort to advance the Project as quickly as possible. Tiffany & Co. is now owned by Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH), a publicly traded company which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext) under the symbol LVMH and on the OTC under the symbol LVMHF. For additional information on Tiffany & Co., please visit their website at www.tiffany.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Mr. Dean H. Taylor

President & CEO

Diamcor Mining Inc.

www.diamcormining.com

For further information contact:

Mr. Dean H. Taylor

Diamcor Mining Inc.

DeanT@Diamcor.com

+1 250 862-3212

Mr. Rich Matthews

Integrous Communications

rmatthews@integcom.us

+1 (604) 355-7179

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our best current judgement, they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Further, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Diamcor Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756747/Diamcor-to-Present-at-Sequire-Metals-Mining-Conference