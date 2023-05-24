Newfoundland Discovery Terminates Goldson Property Option Agreement

Toronto, May 23, 2023 - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or "NEWD" or the "Company") announces the termination of the option agreement on the Goldson Property, located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, whereby the Company held an option to acquire a 100% interest.

Additionally, the Company shall issue 300,000 common shares to the optionors to remedy a default whereby the Company allowed certain claims comprising the Goldson Property to lapse without prior notice to the optionors. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) is a dynamic Canadian junior mining exploration Company, with a primary focus on the exploration and development of mineral assets in active Canadian mining districts. Our portfolio of projects includes three exciting lithium prospects along the lithium belt within the Quetico Subprovince, a robust portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Newfoundland, and a strategic early-mover foothold on projects in the Detour Lake Gold Mine district of Ontario.

