EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited:  EcoGraf Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director

EcoGraf Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE:FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce that Keith F Jones has been appointed to the Board as an independent, non-executive director, effective from today.

Mr Jones is an experienced public company Chairman and Director drawing on a professional background of over 40 years' experience providing corporate finance and advisory services to the mining and resources sector as well as direct experience in resource development.

Mr Jones is a former Chairman of Deloitte Australia and served on that board for 12 years. He is the former Chairman of Gindalbie Metals Ltd. where he had oversight of the commencement and ramp-up of the $3 billion Karara Magnetite Project and management of the joint venture with Chinese Company Sino Steel. He is founding Chairman of Coda Minerals which is currently developing the Elizabeth Creek Copper Cobalt Project in South Australia.

Mr Jones has extensive transactional and executive leadership experience serving for 15 years as the Managing Partner of Deloitte in Western Australia. He led the National Energy and Resources Group and was advisor on major transactions with a wide range of mining companies including BHP, Rio Tinto and Glencore.

Mr Jones' experience will be of significant benefit to EcoGraf as it works through funding and pre-construction activities to support the Company's Final Investment Decision for the Epanko Graphite Project and development of its downstream vertically integrated battery anode materials business.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Robert Pett said:

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Keith Jones to our Board. His depth of knowledge and wealth of experience in corporate finance and management in the resources sector will be invaluable to our company as we transition to project development and production."

Mr Jones will join the Audit and Risk Committee and will stand for re-election at the 2023 annual general meeting.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf™ battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree™ purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf™ purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company's mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.