VANCOUVER, May 24, 2023 - Relevant Gold Corp. (CSE:RGC) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company's entire project portfolio, including all of the South Pass and Bradley Peak gold camp areas, will be covered by a large-scale airborne geophysical survey being conducted jointly by the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) and the U.S Geological Survey (USGS). Over the next four months, magnetic and radiometric data will be collected over approximately 3,300 square miles (~854,000 hectares) in central Wyoming including Relevant Gold's entire ~16,000 ha landholdings (USGS Press Release).

"This survey provides significant value for our shareholders at no cost to Relevant Gold, drastically increasing our district-scale targeting potential while allowing us to focus our capital on drilling. We thank the State of Wyoming, the WSGS, and the USGS for investing in the state's vast mineral potential," commented Brian Lentz, Relevant Gold CXO. "We eagerly look forward to seeing what these airborne surveys reveal about the regional geological framework beneath the extensive cover that mantles the region."

Airborne geophysical surveys are commonly employed in gold-bearing Archean terranes like those found in Wyoming and the Abitibi of Canada. The techniques used can "see" through the extensive cover and provide remarkable detail of the major geology and structural trends that control gold mineralization. Data produced from the airborne survey will provide a much clearer picture of the geology and highlight potential targets within both the South Pass and Bradley Peak gold camps.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp., Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at ir@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

