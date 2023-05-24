Silver X Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Generated revenues of $4.6 million, sustaining capital expenditures at Tangana while production ramp up continues

(All dollar amounts expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2023 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to report its interim financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") for the Nueva Recuperada Project (the "Project") in central Peru.

"The year is off to a great start as ramp up of production progressed and strong metals prices contributed to revenues of $4.6 million," stated José M. García, President and CEO of Silver X. "Overall, I am pleased with the progress we are seeing at Tangana. Cash generated from operations sustained capital expenditures for the Tangana mining unit where development was accelerated to over 2,000 metres to support steady production throughout the remainder of the year. Results from the third quarter of 2022 are representative of where we expect to see production and costs stabilize as full ramp up is achieved."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Generated revenues of $4.6 million, representing an 18% increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and demonstrative of the ramp up towards stable production.

Operating loss of $0.4 million, partially affected by the social disruption in Peru during Q1 2023, compared with an operating loss of $2.5 million in Q1 2022.

Net loss before tax of $1.1 million compared with a net loss of $3.1 million in Q1 2022, a 38% improvement as ramp up of production continues.

Cash costs[1] of $18.50 per silver equivalent ("AgEq")[2] ounce produced and All-In-Sustaining Cost ("AISC")1 of $26.60 per AgEq ounce produced, reflective of the sustaining capital expenditure invested in the development of the Tangana mining unit ($1.5 million adding $5.2 million to the AISC).

[1] Cash costs per AgEq ounce produced and AISC per AgEq ounce produced are non-IFRS financial ratios. These are based on non-IFRS financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release for further information.

[2] AgEq ounce produced were calculated using the average sales prices of each metal for each month, and revenues from concentrate sales do not consider metallurgical recoveries in the calculations as the metal recoveries are built into the sales amounts.

Events Subsequent to the End of the Quarter

On May 17, 2023, announced a non-brokered private placement of up to CAD$3 million.

Published the Company's inaugural Sustainability Report, which can be found on the Silver X website at https://www.silverxmining.com/sustainable-development.

Summary of Selected Financial Results

The information provided below are excerpts from the Company's unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), which can be found on the Company's website at www.silverxmining.com/investor#report or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Operating Revenues $ 4,575,940 $ 1,308,153 250 % Cost of Sales (4,986,532 ) (3,829,209 ) 30 % Operating loss $ (410,592 ) $ (2,521,056 ) -84 % Exploration Expenditures (15,423 ) (39,162 ) -61 % General and Administrative expenses (759,491 ) (664,323 ) 14 % Other items 108,377 31,933 239 % Net loss before tax $ (1,077,129 ) $ (3,192,608 ) -66 % Deferred income tax (expense) recovery 207,000 1,789,000 -88 % Net loss $ (870,129 ) $ (1,403,608 ) -38 % Gain (Loss) on translation of foreign operations (83,201 ) 350,585 -124 % Total comprehensive loss $ (953,330 ) $ (1,053,023 ) -9 % Shareholders Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) -52 % EBITDA1 $ (528,478 ) $ (3,084,381 ) -83 % Adjusted EBITDA1 (643,737 (3,053,994 ) -79 % Adjusted EBITDA per share (0.004 ) (0.02 ) -84 %

Notes:

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS ratios with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, including detailed reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release and the MD&A.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a net loss before tax of $1.1 million, compared to a net loss before tax of $3.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

The reduction in loss in the current period was primarily due to increased operating revenues from the sale of pre- commercial mineral production of $4.6 million (vs. $1.3 million in Q1 2022) reflective of the continued ramp up of production partially offset by increased production costs in line with the higher production level achieved in the current period of 40,271 tonnes processed (11,403 in Q1 2022).

Loss or gain on translation of foreign operations fluctuates depending on the strength of the Peruvian sol and Canadian dollar against the US dollar. The Company recorded loss on translation for the three months ended March 31, 2023, of $0.08 million (vs. $0.4 million gain in Q1 2022) resulting in a comprehensive loss of $0.95 million (vs. $1.05 million comprehensive loss in Q1 2022).

Financial Position



Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Cash $ 790,396 1,023,979 -23 % Current assets 6,068,332 6,418,921 -5 % Total assets 67,316,852 66,274,464 2 % Current liabilities 19,204,654 17,031,916 13 % Non-current liabilities 10,564,743 10,875,237 -3 % Total liabilities 29,769,397 27,907,153 7 % Total shareholders' equity 37,547,455 38,367,311 -2 %

The available cash during the period was reduced by $0.2M mainly driven by the investment deployed for the continuing development of the Tangana mine unit, which saw higher development rates during the period. The Company continues to actively manage the existing payables either through the cash flow generated from the operations and/or through other available sources of financing to further improve its working capital.

Operational Results

Unit Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Ore mined tonnes 33,756 7,836 Ore processed tonnes 40,271 11,403 Average head grades

Silver g/t 53.4 72.9 Gold g/t 0.99 0.60 Zinc % 1.78 1.47 Lead % 1.52 1.37 Average AgEq head grades g/t 277 236 Average AgEq head grades oz/t 8.90 7.58 Average recoveries Silver % 88 % 87 % Gold % 64 % 55 % Zinc % 83 % 84 % Lead % 87 % 89 % Metal processed Silver oz 69,218 30,410 Gold oz 1,286 237 Zinc lbs 1,577,974 379,486 Lead lbs 1,351,560 351,372 AgEq processed (2) oz 358,727 98,327 Metal produced Silver oz 60,544 26,243 Gold oz 862 - Zinc lbs 1,300,419 326,064 Lead lbs 1,179,026 320,547 AgEq produced (2) oz 282,687 63,499 Metal sold Silver oz 57,096 20,811 Gold oz 908 155 Zinc lbs 1,172,715 339,804 Lead lbs 1,106,537 334,713 AgEq sold (2) oz 254,741 59,785 Average realized price (1) (3) Silver $/oz 22.6 24.5 Gold $/oz 1,889 1,934 Zinc $/lbs 1.42 1.83 Lead $/lbs 0.97 1.07 Production cost per tonne processed (1) $/t 110 329 Cash cost per AgEq ounce processed (1) $/oz 18.5 63.1 AISC per AgEq ounce processed (1) $/oz 26.6

Notes:

Average Realized Price, production cost per tonne processed, cash cost per AgEq ounce produced and AISC per AgEq ounce produced are non-IFRS ratios with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, including detailed reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release and the MD&A. AgEq ounces produced were calculated based on all metals produced using the average sales prices of each metal for each month during the period. Revenues from concentrate sales does not consider metallurgical recoveries in the calculations as the metal recoveries are built into the sales amounts. Average realized price corresponds to the average prices for each metal on the following month after delivery, used to calculate the final value of the concentrate delivered in a given month before any deductions.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in this news release, as discussed below. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Cash Costs, All-In Sustaining Cost, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses cash costs, cash cost per AgEq ounce produced, AISC, AISC per AgEq ounce produced, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to manage and evaluate its operating performance in addition to IFRS measure because the Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS do not fully illustrate the ability of its operations to generate cash flows. The Company understands that certain investors use these measures to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. Management and certain investors also use this information to evaluate the Company's performance relative to peers who present this measure on a similar basis.

Cash costs is calculated by starting with cost of sales, and then adding treatment and refining charges, and changes in depreciation and amortization.

Total cash production costs include cost of sales, changes in concentrate inventory, changes in amortization, less transportation and other selling costs and royalties. Cash costs per AgEq ounce produced is calculated by dividing cash costs by the AgEq ounces produced.

AISC and AISC per AgEq ounce produced are calculated based on guidance published by the World Gold Council (and used as a standard of the Silver Institute). The Company presents AISC on the basis of AgEq ounces produced. AISC is calculated by taking the cash costs and adding sustaining costs. Sustaining costs are defined as capital expenditures and other expenditures that are necessary to maintain current production. Management has exercised judgment in making this determination.

The following table reconciles cash costs, cash costs per AgEq ounce, AISC and AISC per AgEq ounce produced to cost of sales, the most directly comparable IFRS measure:



For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cost of sales $ 4,986,532 $ 3,829,209 Changes in concentrate inventory (132,927 ) (29,279 ) Royalties (137,358 ) (48,197 ) Transportation and other selling costs (79,610 ) (31,888 ) Amortization (427,544 ) (45,316 ) Total cash production costs $ 4,209,094 $ 3,674,530 Royalties 137,358 48,197 Transportation and other selling costs 79,610 31,888 Treatment and refining charges and penalties 809,521 253,762 Total cash costs (A) $ 5,235,582 $ 4,008,377 General and administrative 759,491 664,323 Operating lease payments - 77,871 Accretion and Amortization of Reclamation 20,601 14,102 Sustaining Capital Expenditure: Development 1,478,326 272,839 Purchase of PP&E 24,226 319,680 Sustaining costs (B) $ 2,282,645 $ 1,348,815 All-In-Sustaining costs (A+B) $ 7,518,227 $ 5,357,191

The cash cost during the period reflects in all its cost components the increased level of tonnage of ore processed of 40,271 tonnes (11,403 tonnes in Q1 2022). As a result of the higher production and sales volumes during the quarter the Company incurred in $0.8 million in treatment and refining charges (vs. $0.3 million in Q1 2021).

The capital expenditure deployed in the development of the mine during the quarter of $1.4 million was the main cost contributor to the AISC (vs. $0.3 million in Q1 2022). The sustained investment within the mine development will enable the Company to access new production fronts and transition to higher head grades areas.

The following table reconciles the Net Loss to the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Loss $ (870,129 ) $ (1,403,608 ) Deferred income tax recovery (207,000 ) (1,789,000 ) Finance cost 121,107 62,911 Amortization 427,544 45,316 EBITDA $ (528,478 ) $ (3,084,381 ) Foreign exchange gain (229,484 ) (91,686 ) Share-based payments 114,225 122,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ (643,737 ) $ (3,053,994 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share $ (0.004 ) $ (0.02 )

The following table shows the calculation of the cash costs and AISC per AgEq ounce produced:



For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 AgEq ounces produced 282,687 63,499 Totals: Cash costs $ 5,235,582 $ 4,008,377 Sustaining costs 2,282,645 1,348,815 All-In-Sustaining costs $ 7,518,227 $ 5,357,191

Per AgEq ounces produced: Cash costs $ 18.5 $ 63.1 Sustaining costs 8.1 21.2 All-In-Sustaining costs $ 26.6 $ 84.4

Production Cost Per Tonne Processed

A reconciliation between production cost per tonne (excluding amortization and changes in inventories) and the cost of sales is provided below. Changes in inventories are excluded from the calculation of Production Cost per Tonne Processed. Changes in inventories reflect the net cost of concentrate inventory (i) sold during the current period but produced in a previous period or (ii) produced but not sold in the current period. The Company uses Production Cost Per Tonne Processed to evaluate its operating performance in addition to IFRS measure because Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS do not fully illustrate the ability of its operations to generate cash flows. Management and certain investors also use this information to evaluate the Company's performance relative to peers who present this measure on a similar basis.





For the three months ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Cost of Sales $ 4,986,532 $ 3,829,209 Adjustments - increase/(decrease):



Amortization

(427,544 )

(45,316 ) Changes in inventories

(132,927 )

(29,279 ) Production cash costs (excluding inventory adjustments) $ 4,426,061 $ 3,754,614 Tonnes processed

40,271

11,403 Production cash cost per tonne processed $/t 110 $/t 329

Average Realized Price

Average realized price is a non-IFRS financial measure. The Company uses "average realized price per ounce of silver", "average realized price per ounce of gold", "average realized price per ounce of zinc" and "average realized price per ounce of lead" because it understands that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's performance as compared with "average market prices" of metals for the period.

Average realized metal prices represent the sale price of the metal. Average realized price corresponds to the average prices for each metal on the following month after delivery, used to calculate the final value of the concentrate delivered in a given month before any deductions:





For the three months ended



March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022







Silver





Gross revenue $ 1,290,028 509,111 Metal sold oz 57,096 20,811 Average realized price $/oz 22.6 24.5 Gold

Gross revenue $ 1,714,420 300,602 Metal sold oz 908 155 Average realized price $/oz 1,889 1,934 Zinc

Gross revenue $ 1,660,752 620,606 Metal sold lbs 1,172,715 339,804 Average realized price $/lbs 1.42 1.83 Lead

Gross revenue $ 1,075,698 357,707 Metal sold lbs 1,106,537 334,713 Average realized price $/lbs 0.97 1.07

Cautionary Note Regarding Production without Mineral Reserves

The decision to commence production at the Nueva Recuperada Project and the Company's ongoing mining operations as referenced herein (the "Production Decision and Operations") are based on economic models prepared by the Company in conjunction with management's knowledge of the property and the existing estimate of measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources on the property. The Production Decision and Operations are not based on a preliminary economic assessment, a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the Production Decision and Operations, in particular: the risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected; the risk that additional construction or ongoing mining operations are more difficult or more expensive than expected; and production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a current NI 43-101 compliant technical report that demonstrates economic and technical viability and allows classification of some measured and indicated resources to be classified as mineral reserves.

Refer to the Company's MD&A for more details of the financial results and for reconciliations of the Company's non- IFRS performance measures to the nearest IFRS measure. The full version of the unaudited interim financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.silverxmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Qualified Person

Mr. A. David Heyl, B.Sc., C.P.G who is a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release for Silver X. Mr. A. David Heyl is a consultant for Silver X.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X is a rapidly-expanding silver developer and producer. The Company owns the 20,000-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead and zinc from the Tangana Mining Unit. Our mission is to be a premier silver company delivering outstanding value to all stakeholders and we aim to achieve this by consolidating and developing undervalued assets, creating value by adding resources and increasing production while aspiring to social and environmental excellence. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. García

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Fiona Grant Leydier

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing

T: +1 647 259 6901 x 101

E: f.grant@silverxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, exploration plans, results of operations, expected performance at the Recuperada Silver Project (the "Project"), the ability of the new zones at the Project to feed production at the Company's Nueva Recuperada Plant in the near term, the Company's belief that the Tangana system will provide considerable resource expansion potential, the Company's expectations of continued increased production at the Tangana Mine Unit, the Company's expectation that the Company will be able to mine the Tangana Mining Unit in an economic manner, and the expected financial performance of the Company.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price for the commodities we produce; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Project and Nueva Recuperada Plant; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources at the Project and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these and the Company's operations are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

