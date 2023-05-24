Exploration Update : Drilling Commences in Mann Twp Options by Canada Nickel

Toronto, May 24, 2023 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") has initiated a drill campaign on the properties optioned from Noble in Mann Twp et al. The direct related quotes are taken from the Canada Nickel News Release of May 24, 2023.

"Mann Northwest Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford and 45 kilometres northeast of Timmins. The property consists of at least three main ultramafic targets like that at Crawford - Mann Northwest with a target footprint of 6.0 km2, Mann Central with a target footprint of 3.1 km2, and Mann Southeast with a target footprint of 4.1 km2 - compared to Crawford target footprint of 1.6 km2 (see Figure 1).

Drilling started in the Northwest zone, with the first four drillholes intersecting very strongly serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite. These first four holes delineated mineralization along 800 metres of strike length and a width of at least 500 metres within a total target length of 10.4 kilometres. Mann Northwest remains open in all directions. Mineralogy and assays are pending. All four holes collared in dunite/peridotite with lesser intersections of pyroxenite and some minor dykes (Figure 1). All holes show strong serpentinization, and fine-grained mineralization throughout."

Figure 1. Plan View of Mann zones with ongoing drilling in Northwest area.



Click Image To View Full Size

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "we are extremely pleased to see Canada Nickel moving forward with their initial round of drilling in Mann Twp."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as its ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, its ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the Province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at: https://www.noblemineralexploration.com

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

