Infinitum Copper Announces Start of Drilling At La Adelita

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2023 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at its flagship 6,450 hectare La Adelita property (the "Property") located in Sonora, Mexico. The program, consisting of 15 diamond drill holes totalling 2,500m, is designed to expand the size of the high-grade mineralised area at Cerro Grande zone as well as test for mineralisation at depth in the Las Trancas zone.

CERRO GRANDE ZONE

9 drill holes are programmed for the Cerro Grande zone. The objective of the program is to expand the known high-grade mineralisation by stepping out to the north and west of previous drill holes.

2022 drilling by the Company and earlier drilling by Minaurum Gold produced outstanding results including:

AD-22-0021 (20.9m of 0.67% CuEq from 34.5m); AD-22-0019 (34.65m of 1.98% CuEq from 36.5m); AD-22-0020A (22.25m of 0.98% CuEq from 39m); AD-22-18 (36.65m of 2.75% CuEq from 153m); AD-22-28 (48.7m of 1.22% CuEq from 199.4m); CGDD-10-001 (16.0m of 2.07% CuEq from 35.7m); CGDD-10-002 (46.4m of 1.02% from 35.6m);

2022 magneto telluric geophysics study ("MT") was received after the completion of 2022 drilling and showed large anomalous responses beneath the Cerro Grande anticline and on the west flank.

Guided by the the 2022 MT survey and previous high-grade drill results, the 2023 program aims extend the north-south extent of mineralisation out to 500m and step out up 700m west of the known mineralisation.

"Historic drilling has demonstrated that the mineralised body at Cerro Grande has significant vertical extent. The current drill program has the potential to extend the north south strike to over 500 metres while drilling on the western flank could demonstrate mineralisation 700m away from the 2022 high grade drill holes. We want to show that it's high grade and large" stated Matt Hudson, CEO of Infinitum Copper.

LAS TRANCAS ZONE

The Las Trancas zone is approximately 5km to the south-west of Cerro Grande and is home to the feature referred to as "Sangre del Toro" ("Bull's Blood"). There are no previous drill holes in the area. The Company's 2023 program includes 6 diamond core holes totalling 1,200m designed to test for the source of mineralisation beneath the Sangre del Toro feature.

2022 trenching program produced outstanding results including 9.5m of 16.45g/t Au and 1.9% Cu at Trench 2;

2022 MT program shows large conductive anomaly directly beneath Trench 2 extending to the east and west;

The Sangre del Toro feature has been mapped at surface for over 2.8km north south and up to 600m east west. Historic artisanal workings at the northern extent of the feature provide further evidence that there is possibly a large, mineralised structure beneath;

The company's 2023 drilling program will be the first drilling to ever test the Sangre del Toro feature.

"Similar to our drilling program at Cerro Grande Main zone, the holes at Sangre del Toro are designed to investigate the potential extent of mineralisation. La Adelita has shown its high-grade potential now we hope to show it has substantial size. There is a striking coincidence of evidence at Sangre del Toro and we are very excited to start drilling" stated Matt Hudson, CEO.

Results will be released to the market as they are received back from ALS in Hermosillo with the first batch of results anticipated to be received in early July.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Infinitum Copper Corp.

Matt Hudson

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, Chairman of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. - 2 - Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: Infinitum Copper

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756968/Infinitum-Copper-Announces-Start-of-Drilling-At-La-Adelita