Share trade by Yara Board Member

Oslo, 24 May 2023: Yara Board member Tove Feld purchased a total of 300 Yara shares on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 at an average price of 426.70 per share, and a total of 200 Yara shares on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 at an average price of 426.00 per share.

Following this purchase, Tove Feld owns 500 Yara shares.

The share purchase is considered as PDMR trade under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19. Details of the transaction can be found in the appendix.

Contact

Silje Nygaard

Investor Relations

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

