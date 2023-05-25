Artemis Gold Announces Filing Of Q1 2023 Financial Results

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2023 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are available for review on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).

Artemis Gold Inc. is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company's current focus is construction of the Blackwater Mine project in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade. The first pour of gold and silver from Blackwater Mine is expected H2 2024 and the mine is expected to be in production for a minimum of 22 years. Artemis trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "ARTG". For more information visit: artemisgoldinc.com

