New Found Hits Significant Gold Mineralization in 27 of 33 Holes Drilled in Inaugural Drill Program at Queensway South Including 19.0 G/T AU Over 3.15M

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from its inaugural 7,250m, 33 diamond drill hole program at Queensway South ("QWS") that commenced in August 2022 and was designed to test early-stage exploration targets along an 18.5km long stretch of the Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ") approximately 50km south of the Keats Zone (Figure 2). Queensway South is a contiguous portion of New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project and covers roughly 65km of strike extension on the regional Appleton and JBP Fault Zones across 1320km2 of the Queensway project's total area of 1,662km2. QWS is easily accessed via the Trans-Canada Highway and a network of forestry roads.

Highlights:

27 of 33 drill holes hit significant gold mineralization while 10 drill holes contained visible gold across four target areas (Figures 1 and 3), as summarized in Table 2. Several new discoveries were made along an 18.5km corridor that was prioritized due to the amount of gold found in the surficial environment; specific targets tested occur on both sides of the AFZ and exhibit a combination of favourable characteristics including elevated Au-in-grab, till and soil samples.

At Pauls Pond, an area covering a high concentration of gold anomalies on both sides of the AFZ, seventeen drillholes were completed leading to three new discoveries: "Astronaut", "Nova" and "Nebula" as well as the expansion of the historic "Goose" zone (Figures 3 and 4).

Astronaut and Nova are parallel structures located west of the AFZ that have been traced over 1,600m and 250m of strike length, respectively. At Astronaut and Nova, eight out of nine holes drilled contained visible gold, including highlight interval of 19.0 g/t Au over 3.15m in NFGC-QS-22-20. The Company believes these two zones connect through to the Goose zone, which, if confirmed, would expand this mineralized corridor to 2.5km in strike length.

Nebula, the third discovery in the Pauls Pond area, is located on the east side of the AFZ and drill testing of a prominent Au-in-soil anomaly with two holes identified significant mineralization that is associated with a near-surface shear zone that returned an initial highlight result of 4.92 g/t Au over 3.05m in NFGC-QS-22-25 (Figure 4).

On the east side of the AFZ drill testing of two trenched Au-in soil and till anomalies led to two new discoveries, "Devils Pond" and "Devils Pond South". These zones are located 12km apart and all drillholes at both targets intersected broad domains of highly anomalous gold including highlight intervals of 0.47 g/t Au over 8.00m and 0.37 g/t Au over 28.00m in NFGC-QS-22-15 at Devils Pond and 1.01 g/t Au over 8.80m in NFGC-QS-22-30 at Devils Pond South (Figure 3).

Greg Matheson, COO of New Found, stated: "Results from our inaugural drill program at Queensway South exceeded our expectations. The majority of target areas tested led to new discoveries - discoveries generated by New Found applying prospecting, soil and till sampling, mapping, trenching and interpretation of geophysics across the vast claim blocks of QWS. With only a handful of targets tested, the success of this small program demonstrates the potential of this region and supports our thesis that the Queensway Project is a district-scale host to gold mineralization. There is a lot of work to be done in advancing these new discoveries and continuing to test new targets generated along the AFZ's 65km+ of largely unexplored strike that falls on the QWS Project. The 2023 summer regional exploration program will consist of a follow-up drill program of approximately 10,000m along with boots-on-the-ground field work to continue to identify new targets and expand on these new discoveries."

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-QS-22-18 183.00 190.10 7.10 2.13 Astronaut Including* 186.00 189.70 3.70 3.85 NFGC-QS-22-19 197.00 207.00 10.00 1.03 Astronaut Including* 199.90 201.95 2.05 4.29 Including^ 199.90 200.55 0.65 11.47 NFGC-QS-22-20 227.45 232.30 4.85 12.35 Astronaut Including* 227.45 230.60 3.15 18.95 Including^ 229.10 229.85 0.75 72.60 NFGC-QS-22-21 37.00 52.20 15.20 0.81 Nova Including* 37.00 46.50 9.50 1.09 NFGC-QS-22-22 206.15 209.70 3.55 5.17 Astronaut Including* 207.30 209.30 2.00 8.88 Including^ 208.30 209.30 1.00 14.69 NFGC-QS-22-25* 18.55 22.85 4.30 3.70 Nebula Including 18.55 21.60 3.05 4.92 Including 22.25 22.85 0.60 1.29 NFGC-QS-22-30 70.00 78.80 8.80 1.01 Devils Pond South Including* 72.00 78.80 6.80 1.17 Table 1: QWS Drilling Highlights At Queensway South, host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time. Additional drilling is required to assess the true width of intersected vein structures. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 0.25 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 1 g/t Au. *Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. ^Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Additional Details:

Astronaut and Nova

Mineralization is constrained to dioritic-gabbroic dykes that have intruded a package of siltstone immediately west of the AFZ and mineralization is characterized by quartz veins often containing tourmaline, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite and pyrite, a similar mineralization style as seen at the Valentine Lake deposit located 150km to the west (Figure 1).

Nebula

Associated with a substantial Au-in-soil anomaly, this target is characterized by a shear zone located immediately east of the inferred projection of the AFZ containing quartz veins with tourmaline and arsenopyrite hosted by siltstone interbedded with greywacke, the same host Davidsville Group stratigraphy to the Queensway North ("QWN") discoveries such as Keats, Keats West, Iceberg, Golden Joint and Lotto.

Devils Pond

Identified using soils and is defined by a +1 g/t Au-in-soil anomaly. Subsequent trenching revealed a shear zone with quartz veining and strong arsenopyrite mineralization hosted by a greywacke located in a similar stratigraphic position to Devils Pond South and several of the QWN AFZ discoveries.

Devils Pond South

An Au-in-till anomaly that was subsequently trenched to reveal high concentrations of arsenopyrite mineralization in a greywacke located in a similar stratigraphic position to several of the discoveries made along the QWN segment of the AFZ and at Devils Pond.

Eastern Pond

The Eastern Pond target is defined by high-grade Au-in-grab samples, largely float, and Au-in-tills which was subsequently trenched revealing Au-anomalous quartz veins hosted in an interbedded black siltstone domain. One follow-up hole was completed and intersected one visible gold occurrence and anomalous gold. Additional work is scheduled for this region and the target is locally analogous to the gold discoveries made along the west side of the AFZ at QWN such as Keats West.

Aztec

Aztec is an epithermal target and is defined by a large area of sinter and is associated with a significant fault zone and hydrothermal breccia containing gold that is exposed in a trench and historical drill core. Drilling was designed to test below the sinter and down-dip within the fault-zone and breccia domain. One hole was completed at Aztec and successfully intersected the main fault zone but returned weekly anomalous gold values. South of the Aztec epithermal target, seven drill holes were completed targeting an outcrop exposure containing high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins. Similar to the Astronaut, Nova and Goose zones, gold mineralization was constrained to gabbro dykes that had intruded the local siltstone unit. Anomalous gold was intersected and included one occurrence of visible gold.

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-QS-22-01 26.50 30.10 3.60 0.88 Goose Including 26.50 27.30 0.80 1.75 Including 28.55 29.70 1.15 1.16 NFGC-QS-22-02 No significant assays Goose NFGC-QS-22-03 40.40 43.00 2.60 0.34 Goose Including 41.25 42.00 0.75 1.06 And 49.00 53.40 4.40 0.59 Including 51.60 52.40 0.80 2.09 And 78.00 80.00 2.00 0.31 NFGC-QS-22-04 50.75 53.35 2.60 0.38 Aztec And 58.00 60.00 2.00 0.61 Including 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.12 NFGC-QS-22-05 82.00 84.00 2.00 0.67 Aztec Including 82.00 83.00 1.00 1.30 And* 85.90 88.05 2.15 1.44 Including 87.05 87.60 0.55 5.47 NFGC-QS-22-06 31.40 33.60 2.20 0.26 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-07 No significant assays Aztec NFGC-QS-22-08 No significant assays Aztec NFGC-QS-22-09 No significant assays Aztec NFGC-QS-22-10 113.70 120.70 7.00 0.55 Astronaut Including 113.70 114.10 0.40 2.07 Including 115.65 116.30 0.65 2.08 And 221.30 223.70 2.40 0.33 Including 222.15 222.50 0.35 1.83 And 340.00 342.40 2.40 0.72 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-11 96.75 101.40 4.65 0.39 Pauls Pond And 131.00 133.20 2.20 0.27 And 211.00 213.00 2.00 0.29 NFGC-QS-22-12 67.00 69.35 2.35 0.28 Astronaut And* 114.00 116.00 2.00 1.62 Including 115.55 116.00 0.45 4.82 And* 122.15 125.00 2.85 1.05 Including 122.15 122.45 0.30 9.90 And 231.60 234.00 2.40 0.48 Pauls Pond Including 231.60 232.20 0.60 1.89 And* 408.00 410.00 2.00 1.44 Including 408.00 409.00 1.00 2.88 NFGC-QS-22-13 29.00 39.00 10.00 0.25 Devils Pond And 50.00 52.00 2.00 0.70 Including 50.65 51.55 0.90 1.43 NFGC-QS-22-14 14.95 17.00 2.05 0.35 Devils Pond And 32.00 34.00 2.00 0.54 NFGC-QS-22-15 15.00 17.00 2.00 0.41 Devils Pond And 33.00 41.00 8.00 0.47 Including 39.00 39.60 0.60 1.39 And 46.00 74.00 28.00 0.37 Including 70.00 70.80 0.80 1.16 NFGC-QS-22-16 18.00 20.00 2.00 0.51 Devils Pond And 41.85 44.00 2.15 0.42 Including 41.85 42.25 0.40 2.24 NFGC-QS-22-17 61.80 67.55 5.75 0.40 Astronaut And* 93.30 95.40 2.10 1.13 Including 95.00 95.40 0.40 4.70 NFGC-QS-22-18 24.90 27.35 2.45 0.84 Nova Including 26.85 27.35 0.50 3.29 And 46.60 48.75 2.15 0.75 Including 48.40 48.75 0.35 3.71 And 98.00 100.00 2.00 0.38 And* 115.00 117.35 2.35 1.25 Including 116.90 117.35 0.45 6.34 And 153.00 155.00 2.00 0.98 Astronaut Including 154.15 155.00 0.85 2.26 And 183.00 190.10 7.10 2.13 Including* 186.00 189.70 3.70 3.85 And 213.25 219.60 6.35 0.33 Including 213.25 213.75 0.50 1.55 Including 215.40 215.80 0.40 1.57 And 262.15 269.00 6.85 0.47 Pauls Pond Including 264.40 265.15 0.75 1.16 Including 268.35 269.00 0.65 1.20 And 275.40 281.25 5.85 0.65 Including 277.90 278.45 0.55 1.30 Including 279.05 279.60 0.55 1.58 And 288.00 294.50 6.50 0.36 Including 293.10 293.60 0.50 1.16 And 324.00 326.00 2.00 0.51 NFGC-QS-22-19 23.00 25.10 2.10 0.43 Nova Including 23.65 24.10 0.45 1.25 And 32.70 37.20 4.50 1.87 Including* 32.70 35.00 2.30 3.38 And 197.00 207.00 10.00 1.03 Astronaut Including* 199.90 201.95 2.05 4.29 Including^ 199.90 200.55 0.65 11.47 And 230.85 233.10 2.25 0.62 Including 231.40 231.90 0.50 1.51 Including 232.30 232.75 0.45 1.34 NFGC-QS-22-20 68.00 70.00 2.00 0.31 Nova And* 127.00 129.00 2.00 1.41 Including 128.00 129.00 1.00 2.65 And 183.00 185.00 2.00 0.28 And 227.45 232.30 4.85 12.35 Astronaut Including* 227.45 230.60 3.15 18.95 Including^ 229.10 229.85 0.75 72.60 And 243.00 245.00 2.00 0.39 And 328.95 341.00 12.05 0.35 Pauls Pond Including 336.90 337.30 0.40 1.45 Including 340.00 341.00 1.00 1.61 And 347.00 352.00 5.00 0.34 And 358.00 372.95 14.95 0.26 Including 367.00 367.75 0.75 2.37 NFGC-QS-22-21 30.50 33.00 2.50 0.34 Nova Including 32.35 32.65 0.30 1.36 And 37.00 52.20 15.20 0.81 Including* 37.00 46.50 9.50 1.09 Including 51.75 52.20 0.45 1.12 And 201.75 204.00 2.25 0.25 Astronaut And* 231.70 233.70 2.00 1.57 Including 232.45 232.80 0.35 8.44 And 237.85 239.85 2.00 0.38 NFGC-QS-22-22 72.00 76.00 4.00 0.34 Nova And 206.15 209.70 3.55 5.17 Astronaut Including* 207.30 209.30 2.00 8.88 Including^ 208.30 209.30 1.00 14.69 NFGC-QS-22-23 91.00 93.45 2.45 0.51 Nova Including 91.00 92.00 1.00 1.17 And 221.70 234.00 12.30 0.29 Astronaut Including 221.70 222.05 0.35 1.93 NFGC-QS-22-24* 8.35 10.80 2.45 1.14 Nebula Including 8.35 9.00 0.65 3.71 And 167.00 173.20 6.20 0.25 Pauls Pond Including 170.00 170.40 0.40 1.11 NFGC-QS-22-25* 18.55 22.85 4.30 3.70 Nebula Including 18.55 21.60 3.05 4.92 Including 22.25 22.85 0.60 1.29 NFGC-QS-22-26 77.00 79.30 2.30 0.55 Goose Including 78.00 78.65 0.65 1.88 NFGC-QS-22-27 73.95 84.30 10.35 0.67 Goose Including* 77.30 79.40 2.10 1.23 Including* 81.65 84.30 2.65 1.32 NFGC-QS-22-28 93.60 97.05 3.45 0.26 Eastern Pond And 117.90 119.95 2.05 0.42 And 150.15 152.55 2.40 0.34 Including 150.70 151.20 0.50 1.34 NFGC-QS-22-29 11.60 14.30 2.70 0.46 Devils Pond South And 50.00 52.00 2.00 0.52 Including 51.00 51.60 0.60 1.17 And 80.00 83.00 3.00 0.55 NFGC-QS-22-30 70.00 78.80 8.80 1.01 Devils Pond South Including* 72.00 78.80 6.80 1.17 NFGC-QS-22-31 32.55 36.30 3.75 0.31 Devils Pond South Including 36.00 36.30 0.30 1.27 And 45.00 51.00 6.00 0.39 Including 45.00 45.65 0.65 1.06 NFGC-QS-22-32 No significant assays Aztec NFGC-QS-22-33 No significant assays Aztec Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for QWS At Queensway South, host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time. Additional drilling is required to assess the true width of intersected vein structures. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 0.25 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 1 g/t Au. *Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. ^Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-QS-22-01 145 -45 80.5 635812 5390209 Goose NFGC-QS-22-02 145 -45 221 635756 5390291 Goose NFGC-QS-22-03 145 -45 143 635785 5390251 Goose NFGC-QS-22-04 148 -46 146 630429 5387428 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-05 148 -45 167 630400 5387474 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-06 148 -45 111 630456 5387388 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-07 148 -45 118 630500 5387418 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-08 64 -45 131 630443 5387363 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-09 139 -71 83.1 630443 5387366 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-10 125 -45 398 637130 5391946 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-11 125 -45 371 637499 5392161 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-12 125 -50 410 637130 5391946 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-13 125 -45 218 640900 5395936 Devils Pond NFGC-QS-22-14 125 -60 119 640900 5395936 Devils Pond NFGC-QS-22-15 90 -45 110 640901 5395935 Devils Pond NFGC-QS-22-16 160 -45 104 640900 5395935 Devils Pond NFGC-QS-22-17 125 -45 173 637431 5392244 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-18 125 -45 335 636772 5391456 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-19 125 -45 290 636528 5391234 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-20 125 -45 383 636731 5391485 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-21 125 -45 275 636434 5391138 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-22 125 -45 272 636333 5391070 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-23 125 -45 266 636392 5391165 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-24 135 -45 230 638252 5392269 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-25 135 -45 218 638312 5392358 Pauls Pond NFGC-QS-22-26 145 -45 152 635948 5390366 Goose NFGC-QS-22-27 145 -45 146 635703 5390193 Goose NFGC-QS-22-28 140 -45 407 631023 5383678 Eastern Pond NFGC-QS-22-29 115 -45 110 634050 5385029 Devils Pond South NFGC-QS-22-30 115 -45 101 634043 5385020 Devils Pond South NFGC-QS-22-31 115 -45 227 633990 5384996 Devils Pond South NFGC-QS-22-32 135 -45 401 630549 5389330 Aztec NFGC-QS-22-33 170 -45 338 632746 5390259 N/A Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 64,000m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found submits samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D'Or laboratory is in progress.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 5% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated May 25, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $60 million as of May 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

