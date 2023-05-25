Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Announces Private Placement

15:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue units ("Units") at a price of $0.035 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $68,750.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"); with each whole Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.

The Offering remains subject to various closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to apply to arm's length activities related to the ongoing field season.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 g/t Au, for 328,800 ounces of gold.2 E2Gold is committed to increasing shareholder value through the development of targets at Hawkins and future potential of the Band-Ore property.

For further information please contact:

Jeff Pritchard
Investor Relations
info@e2gold.ca
+1 647 699 3340

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of E2Gold, including with respect to the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: E2Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757394/Announces-Private-Placement


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

E2Gold Inc.

E2Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QPS6
CA26932P1027
www.e2gold.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap