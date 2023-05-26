Teck Announces Executive and Vice President Appointments

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2023 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the following executive and vice president appointments:

Ian Anderson has been appointed SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, effective May 16, 2023. Mr. Anderson succeeds Réal Foley, who will retire in late November 2023. Mr. Foley will support transition activities across Teck's Marketing and Logistics and strategic initiatives until his retirement.

"Ian's extensive experience and proven ability make him ideally suited to develop and implement an overall commercial strategy for Teck's base metals and steelmaking coal businesses including key areas such as procurement, marketing, logistics and responsibility for our UK and Asia offices," said CEO Jonathan Price.

Mr. Anderson brings to the role more than 20 years of experience with Teck across numerous logistics and operational functions, including General Manager for both Line Creek and Fording River operations; General Manager, Coal Logistics; and most recently, Vice President, Logistics, with responsibility for coordinating Teck's overall logistics strategy and implementing a cost-efficient supply chain.

Ian holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program (2022).

André Stark has been appointed Vice President, Marketing and Logistics, Base Metals, with responsibility for Base Metals Marketing and Logistics functions. Mr. Stark joined Teck in 2012 and most recently held the role of Vice President, Marketing.

Michael O'Shaughnessy has been appointed Vice President, Marketing and Logistics, Coal, with responsibility for the coal business unit's Marketing and Logistics functions. Mr. O'Shaughnessy joined Teck in 2006 and most recently held the role of Director, Logistics Strategy and Planning.

