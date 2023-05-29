Aton Reports the Results of Surface Sampling Programmes Including 67.5 g/t Au From Abu Gaharish, 54.9 g/t Au From Bohlog, and 27.6 g/t Au From Semna

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2023 - Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to update investors on the results of recent surface sampling programmes at several of its regional target areas, undertaken ahead the ongoing reverse circulation percussion ("RC") drilling programme at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

Aton has recently undertaken several sampling and mapping programmes in advance of the now started RC drilling programme;

A total of 104 selective grab and non-selective surface channel samples were collected from the Semna, Abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Sir Bakis and Massaghat prospects (Figure 1);

25 samples were collected from the Semna prospect, returning assays including 27.6 g/t Au, 24.0 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au;

40 samples were collected from the Abu Gaharish prospect, returning assays including 67.5 g/t Au, 23.3 g/t Au and 16.5 g/t Au;

17 samples were collected from the Bohlog prospect, returning assays including 54.9 g/t Au and 48.4 g/t Au;

8 samples were collected from the Sir Bakis prospect, returning assays including 9.62 g/t Au and 6.61 g/t Au;

14 samples were collected from the Massaghat prospect, returning assays including 34.5 g/t Au.

"We are pleased to be able to announce another set of exciting surface sampling results from Abu Marawat, which gives us real confidence for the regional RC drill programme that has now started" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "This sampling has been undertaken during the last months, as we have been planning up the drilling at our regional targets. The team have been very busy on the ground, preparing for the drilling and we are very happy that it is now underway. As well as the work in the field, we continue to push ahead with our main goal for 2023, which is our application for the mining licence at Abu Marawat. Work on the Rodruin and Hamama West mineral resource estimates is ongoing and the metallurgical testwork programmes are now almost completed. The anticipated issuance of the mining licence at Abu Marawat will be a transformational moment for Aton, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the Ministry of Petroleum and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority to achieve this shared goal."

Abu Marawat regional sampling programme

The Company has undertaken several ad hoc surface sampling programmes, as part of its preparation and planning activities for the regional RC exploration drilling programme that has now started (see news release dated May 19, 2023). All the Company's main exploration targets have recently been exploited by artisanal miners, predominantly since the Company's suspension of field activities in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. This has provided the opportunity to carry out additional sampling and mapping of the known structures, as well as previously unidentified mineralised structures that have been exploited by the artisanal miners. The sampling consisted predominantly of selective grab and chip sampling, with fewer 1-2m long non-selective in situ channel samples across potentially mineralised structures.

Sampling was undertaken at the Semna, abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Sir Bakis and Massaghat prospect areas (Figure 1). Selected results from the programme are shown in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A. Further sampling has also been undertaken at Zeno and Semna, and the results of this more recent work will be reported once they become available.

Figure 1: Geological map of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the locations of the sampled prospects

Discussion of results

Semna Gold Mine

The historic Semna gold mine is located approximately 27km east-northeast of the Company's Hamama West mineral deposit and 13km northeast of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and has a long history of mining, dating back to the Old Kingdom period, over 4,500 years ago. In modern times, Semna was mined between 1904-1906 by two British companies. It has been reported that the Semna mine worked the widest vein exploited during the British era of mining in Egypt, reaching up to 6m width in places, and mining grades of over 2 ounces per ton were reported at the time. Reports from the Mining Journal from 1905 indicated that some remnant pillars within ancient Pharaonic-era stopes assayed up to 5.5 ounces per ton gold. In recent years the Semna area has recently been heavily exploited by illegal artisanal miners.

Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-16009 Abu Gaharish 564060 2916669 Grab 10.95 5.2 8 28 18 AHA-16010 Abu Gaharish 563228 2916507 Grab 9.49 14.4 134 555 287 AHA-50078 Abu Gaharish 564174 2920312 Grab 23.30 12.7 12 246 34 AHA-50122 Abu Gaharish 565169 2918854 Grab composite 14.45 15.6 286 1,120 132 AHA-50132 Abu Gaharish 564305 2917080 Grab composite 67.50 40.9 15 560 44 AHA-50133 Abu Gaharish 564476 2916803 Grab 12.35 21.4 207 1,005 305 AHA-50134 Abu Gaharish 564669 2916620 Grab 16.50 32.3 132 568 110 AHA-50070 Bohlog 550369 2921047 Grab 54.90 7.5 53 21 1,020 AHA-50072 Bohlog 552926 2919733 Grab 48.40 23.9 1,595 9,250 2,060 AHA-50074 Bohlog 552379 2919502 Grab 8.03 1.0 127 9 54 AHA-50149 Massaghat 549520 2924553 Grab 34.50 5.2 114 12 10 AHA-39053 Sir Bakis 545156 2919192 Grab 6.61 1.1 92 46 436 AHA-39055 Sir Bakis 544555 2919579 Grab 9.62 1.8 41 7 25 AHA-39059 Semna 558621 2924803 Chip channel (single) 7.21 2.0 25,370 11 215 AHA-39060 Semna 558655 2924792 Grab composite 9.67 1.9 150 10 28 AHA-39061 Semna 558597 2924801 Grab 13.35 1.0 455 9 20 AHA-39063 Semna 558585 2924748 Grab composite 12.85 1.0 16 8 19 AHA-39064 Semna 558544 2924610 Grab composite 9.95 1.1 64 7 13 AHA-39072 Semna 558746 2924226 Grab 9.36 4.2 20,890 8 287 AHA-39073 Semna 558598 2924547 Grab composite 11.20 1.2 66 8 22 AHA-39075 Semna 558722 2924695 Chip channel (single) 27.60 1.9 73 8 16 AHA-39082 Semna 559628 2924657 Grab composite 24.00 12.6 536 8 531 AHA-39083 Semna 559432 2924269 Grab 16.95 2.4 471 6 1,505

Table 1: Selected surface sampling results

The gold mineralisation at Semna is strongly structurally controlled, and hosted in quartz diorite, consisting of at least 4 distinct and sub-parallel zones (Figure B3), striking approximately east-west. The Main Vein and the South Vein zones have been the primary focus of historic mining, but there are also workings developed on other structures (Figure B3). Mapping of recent artisanal excavations and also drill access road cuttings has indicated the presence of previously unidentified structures and apparently mineralised quartz veins, for example the SE Vein (Figure B3). This concurs with the observations and conclusions from the 2018 GPR geophysical survey, which identified numerous anomalous responses away from known mineralised structures, indicating potential for the discovery of hitherto unidentified high grade mineralised veins and structures at Semna (see new release dated March 21, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 25 samples were collected from the Semna gold mine area, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A. 3 of the samples were non-selective chip channel samples, and the remainder were selective grab or grab composite samples. Aton has previously returned channel sampling intercepts including 5.17 g/t Au over an interval of 9.7m at surface, and individual channel samples grading up to 18.05 g/t Au (see news release November 22, 2017) from Semna.

6 (24%) of the Semna samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, 14 (56%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au and 19 (76%) returned assays greater than 2 g/t Au (Figure B3), with all 25 samples averaging 7.42 g/t Au in grade. Individual results included 27.60 g/t Au from a non-selective chip channel across the Central Vein zone (sample AHA-39075), as well as 24.00 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au (samples AHA-39082 and AHA-39083), from 2 previously unidentified structures approximately 1 km east of the central Semna area.

Aton provisionally plans to drill 17 RC holes for a total of 3,600 metres at the Semna prospect, and this programme is currently expected to start in July 2023.

Abu Gaharish

Abu Gaharish is located approximately 30km east of Hamama and 12 km east-northeast of Rodruin (Figure 1). Gold mineralisation at Abu Gaharish is interpreted as being related to a significant structural and gold mineralised zone localised by the contact between the late Gaharish granite pluton and the package of country meta-sedimentary and mafic to ultramafic rocks (Figure B4). The mineralisation appears to be hosted in a complex series of conjugate and ladder-type structures, and Aton's geologists believe that the Abu Gaharish mineralisation bears many similarities to that at the world-class Sukari deposit 200 km to the south. Ground GPR geophysical profiling (see new release dated March 21, 2018), and ultra-low level multi-element ionic leach (mobile metal ion) geochemical analyses from a wadi sediment sampling programme (see news release dated October 28, 2021) indicate the potential for blind structures and mineralisation under wadi sediments to the west of the contact (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Ionic soil geochemical maps, showing bi-elemental associations between Au and Ag, Pd and Sr (from unpublished Globex Solutions report - Review of Abu Marawat Ionic Geochemical Data, December 2021)

During the current sampling programme 40 samples were collected from the Abu Gaharish area, over a c. 3 km strike length along the granite contact, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A. 4 of the samples were non-selective chip channel samples, and the remainder were selective grab or grab composite samples. Aton has previously reported surface channel sample intercepts including 1.04 g/t Au over a 31.2m interval (see news release dated December 19, 2017), and individual non-selective grab samples grading up to 157 g/t Au (see news release October 28, 2021) from Abu Gaharish.

6 (15%) of the Abu Gaharish samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t and 16 (40%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B4), including individual samples grading up to 67.50 g/t Au (sample AHA-50132).

Aton has developed a provisional 28 hole RC drilling programme for a total of 4,040 metres at Abu Gaharish, and this drilling is currently expected to start in early June 2023.

Bohlog

Bohlog is located approximately 17km east-northeast of Hamama, and 8km north of Rodruin (Figure 1), and was a significant mining area in ancient times. Illegal artisanal miners have again been active in the Bohlog area in recent years. The gold mineralisation at Bohlog is spatially related to the late Bohlog granite, which is intruded into early orogenic 'grey granites'. The geological setting, with mineralisation close to the margin of a late granite, a distinctive Au-W-Pb-Cu geochemical signature, and the strong structural controls all indicate similarity to the mineralisation at Abu Gaharish.

In early 2017 the Company's field crews carried out a programme of grab and channel sampling which returned assays of up to 21.1 g/t Au (see news release dated June 7, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts including 1.57 g/t Au over a 20m interval and 1.65 g/t Au over a 9m interval (see news release dated February 28, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 17 non-selective grab samples were collected from the general Bohlog area (Figure B5), with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

8 (47%) of the Bohlog samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 2 g/t, including individual samples grading up to 54.90 g/t Au (sample AHA-50070) and 48.4 g/t Au (sample AHA-50070), from a previously unsampled zone, approximately 3 km east-southeast of the main Bohlog area.

Aton is currently developing an RC drilling programme for the Bohlog prospect, which it plans to drill as part of the ongoing RC drilling programme.

Sir Bakis Gold Mine

The historic Sir Bakis gold mine is located approximately 12km northeast of Hamama and 10km northwest of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and was also mined underground between 1904-1906 by a British company. In recent years the Semna area has again been recently extensively exploited by illegal artisanal miners.

Previous surface exploration and reconnaissance by the Company has returned 150 g/t Au and 32.9 g/t Au from grab samples, and 29.5 g/t Au from channel samples (see news release dated September 13, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned wide mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts of low-grade surface mineralisation including 0.21 g/t Au over a 109.1m interval and 0.36 g/t Au over a 45.85m interval (see news release dated March 19, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 8 non-selective grab samples were collected from the general Sir Bakis area (Figure B6), which returned assays including 9.62 g/t Au and 6.61 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Appendix A).

Aton is again currently developing an RC drilling programme for the Sir Bakis area, which it intends to drill as part of the ongoing RC drilling programme.

Massaghat

The Massaghat prospect is located approximately 15km east-northeast of Hamama, and about 10km west-northwest of Rodruin (Figure 1). The Company sampled the area in 2012, returning assays of 470 g/t Au and 17.9 g/t Au (see news release dated August 15, 2012). Follow-up sampling in 2017 returned mineralised intercepts including 7.06 g/t Au over a 2.7m interval from channel samples (see news release dated December 4, 2017).

During the current sampling programme 14 non-selective grab and grab composite samples were collected from the Massaghat area, which returned assays including 34.50 g/t Au and 2.53 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Appendix A).

Sample processing and analytical procedures

Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. Grab, grab composite, and chip composite samples were selective, whereas chip channel samples were non-selective. Chip channel samples were collected in situ by manually rock chipping across potentially mineralised structures or veins, using a hammer and chisel. Chip composite samples were also collected manually from in situ exposures, using a hammer and chisel, but were more selective in nature. Grab and grab composite samples were selective, and may have been, but were not necessarily collected in situ, and may have been collected from rock dumps or float material, for example.

The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.

The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.

Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish). Any high grade Ag and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb and Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

About Aton Resources Inc. Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor. Qualified person The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Interim CEO

Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Appendix A: Surface sample results

Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-16001 Abu Gaharish 565354 2916416 Grab 0.02 -0.2 96 9 16 AHA-16002 Abu Gaharish 565086 2916266 Chip channel (single) 0.01 -0.2 9 5 12 AHA-16003 Abu Gaharish 565386 2916291 Grab 0.11 -0.2 153 6 66 AHA-16004 Abu Gaharish 565180 2916662 Grab 0.01 -0.2 224 10 167 AHA-16005 Abu Gaharish 564283 2917072 Grab 3.04 1.4 9 198 100 AHA-16006 Abu Gaharish 563758 2917241 Chip channel (single) 0.02 -0.2 129 14 14 AHA-16007 Abu Gaharish 563724 2917211 Grab 0.01 -0.2 15 8 6 AHA-16008 Abu Gaharish 563520 2917196 Grab 0.18 0.7 1,180 7 24 AHA-16009 Abu Gaharish 564060 2916669 Grab 10.95 5.2 8 28 18 AHA-16010 Abu Gaharish 563228 2916507 Grab 9.49 14.4 134 555 287 AHA-39085 Abu Gaharish 563863 2915855 Grab 0.28 2.7 2,650 232 668 AHA-39086 Abu Gaharish 565156 2918852 Grab 1.28 1.5 180 505 220 AHA-39087 Abu Gaharish 565220 2918908 Grab 0.02 -0.2 22 8 55 AHA-39088 Abu Gaharish 565187 2918681 Grab 1.55 0.2 76 10 69 AHA-39089 Abu Gaharish 565165 2918676 Grab 3.12 1.6 243 303 201 AHA-39090 Abu Gaharish 564760 2917777 Grab 0.54 1.7 44 174 67 AHA-39091 Abu Gaharish 564743 2917290 Grab 0.35 -0.2 25 17 174 AHA-39092 Abu Gaharish 564719 2917147 Grab 0.69 0.7 741 653 693 AHA-39093 Abu Gaharish 565202 2917782 Grab 0.04 -0.2 98 14 193 AHA-39094 Abu Gaharish 565237 2917699 Grab 4.85 0.8 42,410 13 389 AHA-39095 Abu Gaharish 565237 2917699 Chip channel (single) 0.08 -0.2 191 8 103 AHA-39096 Abu Gaharish 565237 2917699 Chip channel (single) 0.92 -0.2 8,610 10 244 AHA-39097 Abu Gaharish 565515 2917746 Grab 0.10 0.4 714 31 92 AHA-39098 Abu Gaharish 565719 2917679 Grab 0.01 -0.2 41 5 26 AHA-39099 Abu Gaharish 565698 2917605 Grab -0.01 -0.2 13 5 10 AHA-39100 Abu Gaharish 565795 2917361 Grab 0.02 -0.2 180 7 18 AHA-50077 Abu Gaharish 564704 2920951 Grab 3.74 32.2 628 913 473 AHA-50078 Abu Gaharish 564174 2920312 Grab 23.30 12.7 12 246 34 AHA-50122 Abu Gaharish 565169 2918854 Grab composite 14.45 15.6 286 1,120 132 AHA-50123 Abu Gaharish 564828 2918917 Grab 2.84 2.5 35 81 76 AHA-50126 Abu Gaharish 564180 2916401 Grab composite 0.87 0.2 25 20 28 AHA-50127 Abu Gaharish 564279 2916369 Grab composite 0.12 -0.2 310 5 28 AHA-50128 Abu Gaharish 564741 2917739 Grab composite 0.77 8.0 19 392 63 AHA-50129 Abu Gaharish 564611 2917549 Grab composite 6.39 10.5 41 457 77 AHA-50130 Abu Gaharish 564592 2917489 Grab composite 0.98 1.5 9 159 32 AHA-50131 Abu Gaharish 564525 2917422 Grab 0.33 0.5 7 115 76 AHA-50132 Abu Gaharish 564305 2917080 Grab composite 67.50 40.9 15 560 44 AHA-50133 Abu Gaharish 564476 2916803 Grab 12.35 21.4 207 1,005 305 AHA-50134 Abu Gaharish 564669 2916620 Grab 16.50 32.3 132 568 110 AHA-50150 Abu Gaharish 565103 2918243 Grab 6.92 7.6 39 83 25 AHA-50062 Bohlog 550064 2920233 Grab 1.45 2.3 9 393 211 AHA-50063 Bohlog 550046 2920499 Grab 2.06 1.8 12 93 80 AHA-50064 Bohlog 550641 2920234 Grab 7.64 1.9 12 164 276 AHA-50065 Bohlog 550251 2919985 Grab 7.67 7.6 34 4,970 528 Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-50066 Bohlog 550251 2919985 Grab 0.36 0.4 29 411 705 AHA-50067 Bohlog 550251 2919985 Grab 0.55 0.7 10 111 123 AHA-50068 Bohlog 550171 2920335 Grab 0.63 1.1 16 204 50 AHA-50069 Bohlog 550095 2920304 Grab 0.73 1.6 9 64 248 AHA-50070 Bohlog 550369 2921047 Grab 54.90 7.5 53 21 1,020 AHA-50071 Bohlog 551831 2918794 Grab 0.73 0.2 69 6 14 AHA-50072 Bohlog 552926 2919733 Grab 48.40 23.9 1,595 9,250 2,060 AHA-50073 Bohlog 552574 2920153 Grab 0.90 0.8 36 45 22 AHA-50074 Bohlog 552379 2919502 Grab 8.03 1.0 127 9 54 AHA-50075 Bohlog 550041 2921385 Grab 4.32 0.8 21 14 71 AHA-50076 Bohlog 551339 2921851 Grab 4.07 14.0 63 42 1,535 AHA-50124 Bohlog 552882 2917576 Grab 0.01 -0.2 9 2 3 AHA-50125 Bohlog 552744 2917568 Grab 0.44 0.5 468 7 7 AHA-50135 Massaghat 548198 2923540 Grab 0.03 0.4 653 8 14 AHA-50136 Massaghat 548766 2922664 Grab 0.14 0.4 1,315 6 63 AHA-50137 Massaghat 549186 2922546 Grab 1.80 2.0 187 11 35 AHA-50138 Massaghat 549153 2922529 Grab 0.19 1.2 219 6 104 AHA-50139 Massaghat 549301 2922250 Grab 2.53 1.3 235 5 22 AHA-50140 Massaghat 549187 2922292 Grab 0.14 0.4 134 21 39 AHA-50142 Massaghat 549028 2922132 Grab composite 0.09 0.2 145 6 49 AHA-50143 Massaghat 549013 2922123 Grab 0.84 0.3 92 16 14 AHA-50144 Massaghat 548541 2922037 Grab 2.52 0.4 54 12 53 AHA-50145 Massaghat 548997 2921426 Grab 0.05 -0.2 25 2 13 AHA-50146 Massaghat 547880 2921620 Grab 0.50 0.5 406 4 15 AHA-50147 Massaghat 546612 2920843 Grab composite 0.35 0.3 87 4 13 AHA-50148 Massaghat 546584 2920787 Grab composite 0.03 -0.2 160 7 30 AHA-50149 Massaghat 549520 2924553 Grab 34.50 5.2 114 12 10 AHA-39051 Sir Bakis 545232 2919571 Grab 0.55 0.9 1,140 37 342 AHA-39052 Sir Bakis 544777 2919372 Grab 0.04 0.4 43 87 786 AHA-39053 Sir Bakis 545156 2919192 Grab 6.61 1.1 92 46 436 AHA-39054 Sir Bakis 544596 2919500 Grab 1.39 0.8 107 42 82 AHA-39055 Sir Bakis 544555 2919579 Grab 9.62 1.8 41 7 25 AHA-39056 Sir Bakis 544575 2919069 Grab 0.66 0.2 27 8 38 AHA-39057 Sir Bakis 545267 2918189 Grab 0.03 -0.2 19 7 50 AHA-39058 Sir Bakis 545261 2918214 Grab 1.32 0.5 14 117 101 AHA-39059 Semna 558621 2924803 Chip channel (single) 7.21 2.0 25,370 11 215 AHA-39060 Semna 558655 2924792 Grab composite 9.67 1.9 150 10 28 AHA-39061 Semna 558597 2924801 Grab 13.35 1.0 455 9 20 AHA-39062 Semna 558589 2924812 Grab composite 6.79 1.2 229 8 21 AHA-39063 Semna 558585 2924748 Grab composite 12.85 1.0 16 8 19 AHA-39064 Semna 558544 2924610 Grab composite 9.95 1.1 64 7 13 AHA-39065 Semna 558791 2924354 Grab composite 5.92 1.0 2,380 7 97 AHA-39066 Semna 558783 2924333 Grab composite 2.76 0.4 23 4 39 AHA-39067 Semna 558777 2924285 Grab 0.62 1.2 203 5 21 AHA-39068 Semna 558773 2924264 Grab 3.47 2.6 150 9 44 AHA-39070 Semna 558781 2924242 Grab 0.44 -0.2 77 8 148 AHA-39071 Semna 558757 2924231 Grab 2.29 2.2 11,140 6 1,265 Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-39072 Semna 558746 2924226 Grab 9.36 4.2 20,890 8 287 AHA-39073 Semna 558598 2924547 Grab composite 11.20 1.2 66 8 22 AHA-39074 Semna 558714 2924749 Grab composite 0.08 -0.2 23 1 5 AHA-39075 Semna 558722 2924695 Chip channel (single) 27.60 1.9 73 8 16 AHA-39076 Semna 558875 2924604 Chip channel (single) 2.79 0.5 298 5 21 AHA-39077 Semna 558776 2924752 Grab composite 2.41 0.3 109 4 6 AHA-39078 Semna 558830 2924792 Grab composite 7.88 0.8 49 4 3 AHA-39079 Semna 558567 2924815 Grab composite 6.71 1.0 72 6 7 AHA-39080 Semna 560357 2923898 Chip composite 0.55 0.9 5,420 5 21 AHA-39081 Semna 560357 2923899 Chip composite 0.04 0.4 422 6 62 AHA-39082 Semna 559628 2924657 Grab composite 24.00 12.6 536 8 531 AHA-39083 Semna 559432 2924269 Grab 16.95 2.4 471 6 1,505 AHA-39084 Semna 559858 2923053 Grab 0.61 0.4 119 6 103 Notes: All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Au analysed using Au-AA23 analytical code, overlimit assays >10 ppm re-analysed using Au-GRA21 analytical code

Appendix B: Sample location plans

Figure B3: Semna prospect - sampling location plan

Figure B4: Abu Gaharish prospect - sampling location plan

Figure B5: Bohlog prospect - sampling location plan

Figure B6: Sir Bakis prospect - sampling location plan

